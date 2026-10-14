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Apple introduces HomeView and expands smart home range

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Apple has unveiled its $299 HomeView smart display alongside a new HomePod mini, upgraded Apple TV 4K and connected home accessories developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric.

The announcements on Tuesday, October 13, mark a substantial expansion of Apple’s smart home business, placing artificial intelligence, household security and connected appliances at the centre of its product strategy.

HomeView, the principal attraction of Apple’s Welcome Home presentation in New York, features a seven-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen, facial recognition and an upgraded Siri assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. Customers can preorder the device, with deliveries scheduled to begin on November 13.

The display recognises up to six household members and automatically adjusts its interface to show personalised information, including calendars, messages, reminders and photographs. It can also manage lighting, thermostats, security cameras and electronic door locks.

Apple is offering tabletop and wall-mounted versions at the same $299 starting price. Both incorporate the company’s A18 processor, while the tabletop model includes an integrated speaker system and adjustable display.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, said HomeView was designed to serve an entire household while providing individual users with personalised experiences.

The updated Siri assistant supports conversational requests, general information searches and household automation. More advanced functions can access personal information through a compatible iPhone or iPad equipped with Apple Intelligence.

Apple said Siri AI would initially operate in English across eight markets, including the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, New Zealand and South Africa.

The company confirmed that HomeView would not initially be sold in the European Union because Siri AI remains unavailable there under existing software arrangements.

Apple also introduced its Home Collection, comprising security cameras, video doorbells, electronic locks and thermostats developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric.

The accessories are designed to connect directly with Apple’s Home platform, reducing dependence on separate applications and simplifying installation through near-field communication technology.

LG’s indoor security camera costs $199, while its outdoor model starts at $299. A version incorporating floodlights costs $399. The company’s video doorbell is priced at $249, with its electronic door lock costing $349.

The lock supports ultra-wideband technology, allowing compatible Apple devices to authenticate users approaching their doors. The video doorbell incorporates two cameras to monitor visitors and deliveries.

LG and Schneider Electric have also developed separate smart thermostats, each priced at $199. Both support the Matter interoperability standard, intended to improve communication between connected household devices.

Apple said the Home Collection would become available from December, with selected accessories arriving in early 2027.

The company simultaneously introduced HomePod mini 2, priced at $149, with orders opening immediately and deliveries beginning October 30.

The redesigned speaker incorporates Apple’s S10 chip, improved wireless connectivity and compatibility with Thread and Matter networking standards. Its exterior retains the compact spherical design, with additional colour choices and lighting effects.

The speaker will receive expanded Siri AI capabilities through a software update, allowing more sophisticated voice interactions and coordination with other connected household equipment.

Apple also unveiled its fourth-generation Apple TV 4K, priced at $299 and scheduled for delivery from November 13.

The streaming device introduces built-in far-field microphones, enabling hands-free Siri commands without requiring users to operate a remote control or connect an additional smart speaker.

An upgraded processor and improved wireless capabilities accompany expanded audio features, including automatic calibration when the television device is paired with compatible HomePod speakers.

Apple’s announcements increase its direct competition with Amazon and Google, whose connected displays, speakers and home automation platforms already occupy established positions in the market.

The $299 HomeView carries a higher starting price than several competing smart displays, making integration with existing Apple devices an important consideration for prospective buyers.

Privacy remains another central element of the company’s approach. Apple said HomeView uses protected processing environments to separate sensitive camera and microphone information from other software functions.

Personal messages and calendar information are displayed only when the system recognises an authorised household member under specified authentication conditions.

Certain advanced Siri functions remain in beta and require compatible devices. Apple has also disclosed daily usage limits for some artificial intelligence features, with expanded paid access planned.

HomeView supports FaceTime video calls with Centre Stage, which adjusts framing as participants move, and can display simultaneous feeds from up to nine compatible security cameras.

The wall-mounted version is offered in silver and space grey, with Schneider Home mounting accessories available separately, including wired power connections for permanent household installation.

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