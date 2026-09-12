Binance stablecoin inflows strengthen as Bitcoin holds $75,000

Stablecoin liquidity is returning to Binance after months of withdrawals, offering a tentative sign of stronger buying capacity as Bitcoin remains above $75,000.

CryptoQuant data show Binance recorded more than $1 billion in net stablecoin inflows during August, reversing part of the persistent drain from cryptocurrency exchanges that had characterised much of 2026. Bitcoin was trading around $77,300 on Saturday, September 12, after moving between roughly $76,000 and $79,900 during the previous 24 hours.

The shift is significant because stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC are widely used as settlement assets and trading collateral. Rising exchange balances can indicate that investors are keeping dollar-linked funds available for cryptocurrency purchases, although deposits do not necessarily translate directly into buying.

CryptoQuant contributor Darkfost described the August move as a slight recovery in liquidity rather than a decisive reversal. Binance still has about $5.1 billion in net stablecoin outflows since the start of the year, while more than $16 billion has left stablecoin reserves across major exchanges over the same period.

Binance accounts for about 71 per cent of stablecoin flows across exchanges tracked in the analysis, giving changes on the platform disproportionate importance for market liquidity. Separate CryptoQuant data also showed stablecoin inflows across exchanges rising to about $4.1 billion on one monitored day, with Binance taking the largest share and Coinbase ranking second.

The broader picture remains mixed. CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said the 30-day average net flow of ERC-20 stablecoins to exchanges turned positive on September 1 for the first time after 113 consecutive days of net outflows. The reading reached $13.85 million before easing to $11.66 million and then $6.85 million over the following two days.

That sequence suggested an end to sustained net withdrawals but stopped short of confirming a durable expansion in market liquidity. Adler said a fuller reversal would require net flows to remain positive and increase, alongside further improvement in measures of stablecoin purchasing power relative to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s ability to remain above $75,000 has nevertheless strengthened the focus on whether additional stablecoin liquidity can support the market after August’s rebound. CryptoQuant estimates cited by Darkfost put Bitcoin’s August gain at about 25 per cent, while other market data show the cryptocurrency moved back above the $75,000 threshold during the month before testing levels around $80,000.

The recovery has occurred despite a weaker liquidity backdrop than during earlier periods of stronger demand. CryptoQuant data in July showed average monthly USDT and USDC inflows to exchanges at about $2.3 billion, compared with an annual average near $3.7 billion. During an earlier Bitcoin record-price phase, monthly inflows had averaged about $5.6 billion.

That gap matters because stablecoin deposits are often treated as a measure of readily deployable capital on trading venues. A rise can improve market depth and make it easier for traders to enter positions, but it can also reflect transfers for derivatives collateral, arbitrage or portfolio rebalancing rather than outright spot purchases.

Exchange positioning therefore remains only one part of the market structure. Binance Research said average daily spot volume on the platform rose from about $4.75 billion before August’s breakout to $13.69 billion during it, an increase of 188 per cent. Binance represented roughly 46 per cent of spot volume across the centralised exchanges tracked in that analysis.

The concentration of activity on Binance also means platform-specific flows can influence aggregate readings. A rise there may therefore signal improved liquidity without proving that capital is returning evenly across the wider exchange market or across all stablecoin networks.

Stablecoin activity away from exchanges has also improved. On-chain transaction counts rose during August, while USDC supply expanded, indicating that part of the increase in dollar-linked token usage was tied to decentralised finance and transfers rather than exchange trading alone.