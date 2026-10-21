Britain clears North Sea Jackdaw gas drilling project

Britain has approved drilling at the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, seeking to strengthen domestic energy supplies and reduce dependence on imports despite objections from environmental campaigners.

The government announced the decision on Wednesday, clearing a major obstacle to developing the offshore field approximately 150 miles east of Aberdeen. The project, operated by Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Norway’s Equinor, had faced prolonged uncertainty following a successful legal challenge to its earlier environmental approval.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the development would support Britain’s energy security and protect employment in the offshore industry. Gas production could begin before the end of October, providing additional supplies as the country continues to balance fossil fuel consumption with its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Adura estimates that Jackdaw could produce approximately 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily at peak output, representing around 6% of existing UK North Sea gas production. The field is expected to operate for approximately 11 years, although actual production will depend on operational conditions.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended the decision as a pragmatic response to Britain’s energy requirements. His government maintains that domestic gas production remains necessary during the transition towards renewable electricity and other low-carbon technologies.

The approval accompanies the announcement of a £2 billion Energy Wealth Fund intended to channel revenues associated with oil and gas production into clean energy investment. Ministers presented the initiative as part of efforts to preserve industrial employment while supporting the transition away from fossil fuels.

Environmental organisations criticised the drilling authorisation, arguing that expanding gas production conflicts with Britain’s legally binding climate commitments. Campaigners maintain that additional fossil fuel extraction will generate substantial greenhouse gas emissions and delay investment in alternatives capable of reducing energy demand.

The decision also exposes divisions within Labour over the future of North Sea production. Environmental campaigners and some Labour parliamentarians have urged the government to reject developments that could prolong dependence on hydrocarbons, while industry representatives and trade unions have emphasised employment, investment and domestic supply.

The government faces particular scrutiny because Labour’s election manifesto committed the party to ending new licences for oil and gas exploration. Ministers distinguish Jackdaw from fresh exploration projects because the field already holds an existing licence and required renewed environmental consent rather than permission to explore previously unlicensed territory.

Jackdaw originally secured development approval under the Conservative government in 2022. That authorisation was subsequently overturned following litigation challenging whether the environmental assessment adequately considered emissions generated when the extracted hydrocarbons are ultimately burned.

The legal challenge reflected stricter requirements for assessing the climate consequences of fossil fuel developments. Developers were consequently required to submit revised environmental assessments addressing emissions associated with the eventual consumption of their products.

The government considered those revised assessments before granting permission, bringing the dispute over Jackdaw’s immediate development prospects to an end. Environmental groups nevertheless remain opposed to the project and question whether its economic benefits justify the associated emissions.

Supporters argue that domestically produced gas can replace some imports and sustain employment across offshore engineering, maintenance and associated services. Trade unions representing energy workers have warned that declining investment could undermine established industrial capabilities and threaten communities dependent on North Sea activity.

Critics dispute suggestions that Jackdaw will significantly reduce household energy bills. British gas prices remain influenced by international wholesale markets, meaning additional domestic production does not automatically translate into cheaper supplies for consumers.

Government assessments have also acknowledged that North Sea production is declining as existing reserves become depleted. Britain remains a net energy importer, and ministers have previously stated that additional exploration licences would not fundamentally reverse that position.

The decision increases attention on Rosebank, another contested offshore development awaiting government approval. Located west of Shetland, the project involves substantially larger oil reserves and has attracted opposition over its potential contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

Adura holds an 80% interest in Rosebank, with Ithaca Energy controlling the remaining 20%. Its developers have argued that uncertainty over approvals threatens investment decisions, while campaigners have demanded that the government refuse consent.

Jackdaw’s development is expected to involve offshore infrastructure and associated processing arrangements. The government’s approval concerns the project’s environmental authorisation and does not represent a reversal of its stated policy against issuing new exploration licences.