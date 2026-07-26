Chou claims historic China Open crown at 36

Chou Tien-chen became the oldest player to win a BWF World Tour Super 1000 title after overcoming France’s Toma Junior Popov in a demanding three-game China Open final in Changzhou.

The 36-year-old from Taiwan secured the men’s singles championship 21-15, 7-21, 21-13 on Sunday, combining controlled aggression with the stamina that has sustained his career among badminton’s leading players for more than a decade.

Chou recovered from a one-sided second game to regain command in the decider. He slowed Popov’s attacking rhythm, defended with greater precision and forced the Frenchman into difficult exchanges from the back of the court. The victory completed an outstanding campaign that included a major upset against world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi.

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The sixth seed had defeated Shi 21-14, 12-21, 21-15 in the quarter-finals, ending a nine-match losing sequence against the leading Chinese player. Chou then beat fellow Taiwan player Lin Chun-yi 21-18, 21-18 in the semi-finals to reach the championship match.

His title carried added significance because of the physical demands associated with a Super 1000 tournament. The category sits at the highest regular level of the BWF World Tour and brings together most of the world’s top-ranked players. Chou’s ability to win several high-intensity matches at 36 underlined the value of conditioning, disciplined court movement and tactical experience in extending elite careers.

Popov, ranked 16th, responded strongly after losing the opening game. The 27-year-old dominated the second with steep attacks and early interceptions, restricting Chou to seven points. The momentum shifted again in the final game as Chou reduced his errors, absorbed pressure and opened decisive gaps with accurate placement.

The result denied Popov his first Super 1000 title but strengthened his position among Europe’s leading singles players. His run also reflected France’s growing influence in a discipline traditionally led by players from Asia and Denmark. Popov and his brother Christo have helped broaden the country’s presence on the international circuit ahead of another demanding phase of World Tour events.

Akane Yamaguchi claimed the women’s singles title with a 21-18, 21-16 victory over home favourite Chen Yufei. The Japanese world champion produced a composed display built on speed, retrieval and sharp changes of direction.

Yamaguchi maintained pressure through long rallies and repeatedly turned defence into attack. Chen remained competitive in both games but struggled to establish sustained control against an opponent who covered the court efficiently and made few unforced errors.

The championship was another major success for Yamaguchi following her third world title in 2025. Her victory also represented a strong response after she lost the Japan Open final to PV Sindhu a week earlier.

Yamaguchi had reached the China Open final by defeating defending champion Wang Zhiyi 21-10, 6-21, 21-16 in a fluctuating semi-final. She recovered after a difficult second game and regained her consistency in the decider.

China collected two titles through its doubles combinations. Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning retained the women’s doubles crown by defeating Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto 21-14, 21-19.

The home pair controlled the opening game and resisted a stronger challenge in the second. Their victory gave them a third Super 1000 championship from four tournaments at that level during the season, reinforcing their position among the strongest partnerships in women’s doubles.

Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui won the mixed doubles title after an 87-minute contest against top seeds and defending champions Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping. Guo and Chen prevailed 25-23, 20-22, 21-15 in an all-China final.

They missed several opportunities to close the match in the second game but recovered in the decider, applying greater pressure at the net and limiting their opponents’ attacking options. It was their second Super 1000 title following their All England success in 2025.

Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri took the men’s doubles championship with a 16-21, 21-19, 21-19 comeback victory over South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae.