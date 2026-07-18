VinFast builds Philippine electric motorcycle logistics hub

VinFast has partnered with Bespoke Logistics to create a dedicated processing and service facility for electric motorcycles in the Philippines, strengthening the infrastructure behind its planned expansion in one of Southeast Asia’s largest two-wheeler markets.

The agreement gives Bespoke Logistics responsibility for warehousing, vehicle inspection, technical preparation, stockyard management and transportation before motorcycles are delivered to customers. The company will also operate a VinFast-authorised service workshop at the site.

The 20,000-square-metre facility is located in Carmona City in Cavite province, south of Metro Manila. It can store as many as 30,000 vehicles, providing VinFast with a central base from which to manage product checks, preparation and distribution.

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The partnership is intended to reduce delivery times while ensuring that motorcycles meet the manufacturer’s technical and quality standards before reaching buyers. It will support the first deliveries of VinFast electric motorcycles in the country and provide capacity for a wider rollout as sales volumes increase.

VinFast will train and certify technicians employed at the facility. The two companies will also introduce standardised operating procedures, quality-control systems and a supply network for replacement parts. These measures are designed to reinforce aftersales support, an area that can influence consumer confidence in emerging electric vehicle brands.

Bespoke Logistics provides automotive warehousing, pre-delivery inspection, vehicle transport and stockyard services. Its Philippine operations include technical work conducted within warehouses and inventory-management services for automotive companies.

Bui Viet Hung, VinFast’s deputy chief executive for global aftersales service, said strong infrastructure and dependable aftersales operations were necessary to support the company’s products. He described the agreement as an important step in aligning Philippine distribution and servicing with VinFast’s international standards.

Bespoke Logistics president and chief executive Allan A. Mina said the company would operate the centre according to VinFast’s requirements while expanding the technical capabilities of its workforce. Irineo Niño Fabros, chief executive of VinFast Electric Motorcycles Philippines, represented the manufacturer at the signing ceremony.

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The logistics arrangement forms part of a broader strategy to establish an integrated electric motorcycle ecosystem rather than relying solely on vehicle sales. VinFast is expanding its dealership network, service operations and battery-swapping infrastructure across the Philippines.

The company has signed agreements with 14 distributors to develop showrooms in areas including Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao. The initial product range includes the Evo, Feliz II and Viper, which use swappable batteries intended to reduce the time riders spend waiting for vehicles to recharge.

VinFast has also outlined plans for about 30,000 battery-swapping points nationwide through infrastructure partnerships. The proposed network would allow customers to replace depleted batteries with charged units, addressing concerns over charging access, limited residential parking and lengthy charging periods.

Electric motorcycles are viewed as a potentially significant growth segment in the Philippines because motorcycles remain a widely used form of personal and commercial transport. Traffic congestion, fuel costs and demand for affordable mobility have encouraged manufacturers to introduce more battery-powered models.

However, market expansion depends on more than vehicle availability. Buyers require accessible repair centres, reliable battery supplies, trained technicians and confidence that spare parts will remain available. The Carmona operation gives VinFast a high-capacity facility for handling these requirements before its motorcycle business reaches larger scale.

The move also reflects VinFast’s increasing focus on Asian markets. The Vietnam-based manufacturer has expanded its vehicle and mobility operations across the Philippines, Indonesia and other regional economies through local dealers, logistics companies and infrastructure partners.

Its Philippine presence already includes electric cars and the Green GSM electric taxi service. VinFast has also worked with charging infrastructure operator V-Green as it attempts to build connected transport, energy and servicing networks around its vehicles.

The company’s international strategy has shifted towards markets where motorcycles, compact vehicles and urban transport services offer a larger potential customer base. Its product portfolio includes electric sport utility vehicles, scooters, bicycles and buses, allowing it to compete across several transport categories.

The Carmona facility’s storage capacity gives VinFast room to handle imports and deliveries beyond its initial motorcycle launch. Centralised inspection and preparation could also help the company maintain consistent standards while its retail network expands across geographically dispersed markets.