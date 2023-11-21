Cong Rajasthan manifesto focus on caste census, 7 guarantees

The Congress party has released a manifesto for the upcoming high-octane Rajasthan polls scheduled to happen later this week. The manifesto was released by Congress chief Kharge alongside Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other top Congress leaders.

One of the most important highlights in the manifesto is the Rajasthan government’s pledge to undertake a caste survey if it returns to power. The party has listed this under the “immediate priorities” section.

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#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | After the launching of the election manifesto, Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, “This is a really good manifesto. All categories have been taken care of. People trust the announcements by Congress. The credibility of BJP’s announcements has… pic.twitter.com/kPyauDsB6p— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

In the manifesto, the party said that it is going to do a survey “to accurately determine population and allocate benefits for informed decisions on affirmative action”.







Among other priorities, are farmers welfare, women safety measures, women empowerment, agricultural advancements, employment, urban development, education, medical & health, labor and small business and urban employment.

Here are Congress’s 7 Guarantees for Rajasthan:

-GRIHA LAKSHMI – Rs 10,000 Per Annum for Women Heads of Households This initiative guarantees a sum of Rs 10,000 to the women head of the family annually, aiming to provide recognition and financial stability to homemakers.

-GAUDHAN – Government Purchase of Cow dung at Rs 2 per kg Cow dung will be purchased from cow herders at Rs 2/kg. This initiative aims to bring prosperity to the cattle herders and enhance agricultural progress by increasing land fertility through the production of fertilizer.

-FREE LAPTOP/TABLET – Shaping the Future of each and every Student Under this initiative, first-year students of government colleges will be provided with a free laptop/tablet upon admission. This will modernize education and communication, and enhance students’ confidence.

-CHIRANJEEVI CALAMITY RELIEF INSURANCE – Rs 15 Lakh Insurance Chiranjeevi Calamity Relief Insurance offers free insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh to every family affected by natural disasters such as floods, storms, and famines. This insurance provides a security cover in case of such calamities.

-ENGLISH MEDIUM EDUCATION – Every Boy & Girl Every boy and girl will have the guaranteed opportunity of receiving free English medium education. This will enable children to connect with the country and the world, increase their opportunities, and reduce the financial burden on parents.

-GAS CYLINDER AT Rs 500 – Fueling Households, Easing Burdens: (Guarantee to make it Rs.400 per LPG cylinder in the future) Congress said it extended the country’s most affordable LPG cylinder scheme, priced at Rs 500, to families under the NFSA (National Food Security Act) and BPL (Below Poverty Line) categories too. Party said it commits to further reduce the cost of gas cylinders to Rs 400 for Ujjwala, NFSA, and BPL families in the future.

OPS – Preserving Pensionary Dignity: A law will be made to ensure the implementation of the old pension scheme and to strengthen it.