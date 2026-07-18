Dubai Investments moves to control Clemenceau hospital

Dubai Investments has agreed to acquire the remaining 80 per cent of Clemenceau Medical Center in Dubai, placing the specialist hospital under the full ownership of the diversified investment group.

The transaction will be completed through Dubai Investments Industries LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, under a non-cash arrangement with the medical centre’s two other shareholders. Khansaheb Investment LLC will transfer its 55 per cent holding, while Clemenceau Medical Company S. A. E. M. L will sell a 25 per cent stake.

Dubai Investments already owns 20 per cent of Clemenceau Medical Center FZ-LLC. Completion of the proposed acquisition will therefore raise the group’s holding to 100 per cent and convert the healthcare operator from an associate into a fully controlled subsidiary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company disclosed the agreement to the Dubai Financial Market but did not announce the transaction’s valuation or provide detailed information about the assets or securities that will form the non-cash consideration. The deal remains subject to the completion of agreed conditions and applicable approvals.

Full ownership will give Dubai Investments greater authority over Clemenceau Medical Center’s strategy, finances and expansion plans. It will also allow the group to consolidate the hospital’s revenue, assets, liabilities and operating results into its financial statements after the acquisition is completed.

The move marks a significant expansion of Dubai Investments’ healthcare interests. The group has built exposure to hospital and clinical services alongside its established investments in property, manufacturing, district cooling, financial services and education.

Clemenceau Medical Center operates a multidisciplinary hospital in Dubai Healthcare City. The facility provides treatment across areas including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, gastroenterology, women’s health, paediatrics and surgical care.

The hospital forms part of the Clemenceau Medicine International network, which originated in Beirut and has expanded its presence across the Middle East. The Dubai centre has also maintained an affiliation with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, supporting clinical collaboration, institutional development and healthcare quality programmes.

Dubai Investments entered the project in 2018 by taking a 20 per cent stake. The hospital was developed at an estimated cost of AED465 million, with the original ownership divided among Dubai Investments, Khansaheb Investment and Clemenceau Medical Company.

At the time, Khansaheb held the largest share with 55 per cent, while Clemenceau Medical Company owned 25 per cent. That structure brought together a local investment and construction group, an international medical operator and Dubai Investments as a strategic shareholder.

The centre was initially planned as a 110-bed hospital, although public descriptions of its operating capacity have varied as services and facilities evolved. It was designed to provide specialised treatment supported by advanced diagnostic systems, operating theatres, intensive care services and outpatient clinics.

The acquisition comes as Dubai’s private healthcare market continues to attract institutional capital. Population growth, rising insurance coverage, medical tourism and demand for complex treatment have encouraged investment in hospitals, outpatient centres, diagnostics and specialised care.

Healthcare operators are also responding to growing demand for oncology, cardiovascular treatment, fertility services, rehabilitation and long-term management of chronic diseases. Investors have increasingly favoured established facilities with recognised brands and the capacity to serve both residents and international patients.

For Dubai Investments, full control could support closer integration of Clemenceau Medical Center with its wider healthcare portfolio. The group also has an interest in KCH Healthcare LLC, the venture behind King’s College Hospital London facilities in Dubai.

Dubai Investments raised its stake in KCH Healthcare to 31.75 per cent during 2024, reinforcing healthcare as an increasingly important part of its investment strategy. Its holdings have included hospital services and associated clinical operations serving Dubai’s expanding residential communities.

The Clemenceau transaction also reflects a broader trend among diversified Gulf investment groups seeking controlling positions rather than retaining minority interests. Majority ownership provides greater flexibility over capital expenditure, operating strategy, management appointments and future partnerships.

Control of the hospital may allow Dubai Investments to accelerate service expansion, improve operating efficiency and direct investment towards higher-demand medical specialties. It could also provide opportunities to strengthen referrals, insurance relationships and cooperation with other healthcare assets.