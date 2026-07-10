Washington keeps Iran talks alive after strikes

The United States says technical negotiations with Iran are continuing despite renewed military strikes that have weakened a fragile ceasefire and raised fears of another prolonged conflict across the Gulf.

US officials said no additional strikes had been launched for several hours, while diplomatic contacts remained active through technical teams and regional intermediaries. The talks are focused on restoring maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, implementing earlier commitments and establishing the conditions for a broader nuclear agreement.

The diplomatic effort has survived two rounds of US attacks on targets inside Iran and retaliatory missile and drone launches against American military facilities across the Gulf. Iran has struck targets or attempted attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, prompting air-defence alerts and renewed concern among governments hosting US forces.

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Washington resumed military operations after accusing Tehran of attacking commercial vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said more than 80 targets were hit during one round of operations, including air-defence systems, drone launch sites and over 60 vessels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The strikes were intended to reduce Iran’s ability to interfere with shipping along one of the world’s most important energy corridors. More than 800 commercial vessels have been escorted through the waterway since May, as naval forces sought to maintain traffic amid repeated attacks, vessel diversions and rising insurance costs.

Tehran has rejected Washington’s account, accusing the United States of violating commitments reached under a memorandum negotiated in June. Iranian officials say attacks and threats must stop before political negotiations can advance, while maintaining that technical communications may continue through intermediaries.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has demanded that Washington honour its signature and fulfil provisions covering sanctions relief and access to previously frozen funds. Iran had earlier withdrawn from one scheduled technical session after claiming it could not verify that agreed financial measures had been implemented.

A subsequent round of talks in Doha concentrated on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, protecting tankers and defining verification arrangements. Nuclear restrictions, sanctions relief and regional security guarantees remain central to any durable settlement, although the immediate priority has shifted towards preventing attacks on shipping and military installations.

President Donald Trump declared the earlier understanding effectively over after the attacks on vessels and authorised military action. His administration has nevertheless continued to signal that it wants a negotiated settlement rather than an unrestricted war.

That combination of military pressure and diplomatic engagement has produced uncertainty over Washington’s strategy. US officials argue that force is being used to protect navigation and compel compliance, while Iran views the strikes as proof that American commitments cannot be trusted.

Regional governments are trying to prevent the confrontation from widening. Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and Saudi Arabia have maintained contacts with both sides, urging them to halt attacks and return to structured negotiations. Qatar has played a leading role in hosting technical discussions, despite the conflict directly affecting commercial and security interests in the country.

Iran’s retaliation has placed Gulf states in a difficult position. Several host American military bases but also maintain diplomatic and commercial links with Tehran. Missile or drone attacks on their territory risk drawing them deeper into the conflict and could undermine years of efforts to reduce tensions with Iran.

Energy markets have remained sensitive to each military and diplomatic development. Oil prices initially rose after the new attacks but later steadied as traders assessed whether both governments were seeking to contain the confrontation. Washington’s decision to avoid Iran’s main energy infrastructure offered some reassurance, though threats against ports and shipping continue to support a geopolitical risk premium.

The United States has also revoked a licence that permitted limited Iranian oil sales, increasing economic pressure on Tehran. The measure reverses part of the relief offered during the earlier diplomatic opening and could restrict Iran’s access to foreign currency.

Iran’s nuclear programme remains an unresolved obstacle. Washington wants enforceable limits on uranium enrichment and stronger monitoring, while Tehran insists that its right to peaceful nuclear technology must be recognised. Ballistic missiles and Iran’s regional military relationships remain additional points of dispute.