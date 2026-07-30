Europe’s wildfire crisis drives mass evacuations

France, Spain and Greece battled destructive wildfires on Thursday as extreme heat, dry vegetation and strong winds forced hundreds of thousands of people from homes, holiday resorts and threatened communities.

Firefighters gained ground against some of the largest blazes in France and Spain, but authorities warned that unstable weather and exhausted emergency crews left wide areas vulnerable to fresh outbreaks. Greece faced a worsening emergency after fires swept through parts of Crete, killing three firefighters and triggering evacuations by road and sea.

About 220,000 people were evacuated from fire zones in France, including large numbers in Gironde and areas surrounding Bordeaux. Tens of thousands more were moved from threatened districts in Spain, pushing the combined displacement across the two countries above 300,000 during the crisis.

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France’s most damaging fire burned about 42,000 hectares near Bordeaux, destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and forcing residents from coastal settlements, campsites and tourist areas. Some communities were cut off after flames crossed roads, prompting emergency evacuations by boat.

Authorities said the main fire had been contained, although aircraft continued to drop water on hot spots because high temperatures and wind could reignite the blaze. Thousands of firefighters, soldiers and civil protection personnel remained deployed across the affected region.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the French fires. Investigators were examining several possible ignition points, while officials stressed that the inquiry remained at an early stage.

A separate fire near Brignoles in southeastern France burned roughly 100 hectares and led to the temporary evacuation of around 700 residents. Water-bombing helicopters continued operating after residents were permitted to return, with emergency services maintaining patrols because of persistent fire danger.

Spain lowered the emergency level for a major blaze near Madrid after crews strengthened containment lines. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said progress had been made, but warned that the country remained exposed to extreme conditions.

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At least 10 significant fires were still being monitored across Spain, including a blaze in Castellón province. Fires near Madrid, Ávila, Valencia and Toledo had already burned large areas of woodland, farmland and scrub, destroying buildings and placing transport routes under pressure.

Spain deployed the Military Emergencies Unit alongside regional firefighting teams, police and civil protection workers. Aircraft operated throughout daylight hours, while ground crews worked overnight to prevent flames from spreading towards populated areas.

The scale of the emergency placed pressure on evacuation centres, road networks and local authorities. Hotels, schools and sports facilities were converted into temporary accommodation, while displaced families faced uncertainty over when they could safely return.

Greece’s crisis intensified as gale-force winds pushed fires towards settlements and tourist resorts on Crete. Three firefighters were killed while responding to the blazes, underscoring the risks faced by crews operating in rapidly changing conditions.

Residents and visitors fled threatened areas by car, bus and boat as smoke reduced visibility and flames approached coastal communities. Emergency vessels were positioned near affected resorts, while authorities advised tourists to follow evacuation orders and avoid closed roads.

The fires struck during the height of Europe’s summer travel season, disrupting flights, road journeys and holiday bookings. Tourism businesses in affected coastal regions faced cancellations, property damage and uncertainty over the duration of emergency restrictions.

Weather conditions across southern Europe have created an unusually dangerous fire environment. A wet winter and spring encouraged heavy vegetation growth, which dried rapidly during repeated heatwaves. The resulting fuel allowed fires to spread quickly and generate intense heat.

One wildfire in southwestern France became powerful enough to produce a pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a towering formation created when heat and smoke rise rapidly into the atmosphere. Such clouds can generate strong winds, lightning and sudden changes in fire direction, complicating containment efforts.

Europe is warming faster than any other continent, and rising temperatures are lengthening fire seasons while increasing the likelihood of severe heatwaves. Scientists have warned that climate change does not ignite every fire, but it creates hotter, drier conditions that allow flames to spread more rapidly and burn with greater intensity.

Abandoned farmland, expanding settlements near forests and accumulated vegetation have also increased exposure, particularly around Mediterranean communities. Fire-management specialists have called for wider use of controlled burning, forest thinning, improved evacuation planning and tougher restrictions on construction in high-risk zones.