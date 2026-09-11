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Emblem, Mascot and Theme Slogan of WCH Beijing 27 Unveiled at One-Year Countdown Event

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2026 – On 10 September, the one-year countdown event for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 (WCH Beijing 27) was held in the Golden Hall of the National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird’s Nest. Amidst the anticipation of the audience, the emblem, mascot, and theme slogan of the WCH Beijing 27 were officially unveiled, conveying the message of Beijing through unique designs.

The Emblem of WCH Beijing 27: Jing Yue
The Emblem of WCH Beijing 27: Jing Yue

The emblem, “Jing Yue”, centred on the Temple of Heaven and the Chinese character “京” (Jing), draws on the expressive charm of Chinese calligraphy, engraves Beijing’s local identity, and radiates the vibrant energy of athletics.

The Mascot of WCH Beijing 27: Jing Yan
The Mascot of WCH Beijing 27: Jing Yan

The mascot, “Jing Yan”, draws inspiration from “Yan’er”, the mascot of the 2015 edition of the Championships. Modelled after the Beijing swift, it symbolises “the return of the swift after 12 years”. The design subtly incorporates traditional Chinese kite patterns and the expressive eye makeup of Peking Opera, while a lightning-bolt dynamic adds a sense of speed. This seamlessly blends natural vitality, culture, art, and athletic competition. It not only nods to the 2015 edition of the Championships, but also brings Beijing’s rich cultural heritage vividly to life.

The theme slogan “Every Step Counts” embodies the relentless competitive spirit that every step and every effort matters. It sends a warm yet resolute message to the world: on the road to excellence, every wholehearted effort holds extraordinary value.

In his video address, President of World Athletics Sebastian Coe noted that Beijing is the first city in the world to have successfully hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics, with a remarkable record of staging world-class events. He said the World Championships Beijing 2015 produced many iconic moments, and that World Athletics firmly believes China will stage the 2027 edition of the Championships to the highest possible standard and deliver an unforgettable sporting spectacular for audiences across the globe.

The World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 will be held at the National Stadium from 10 to 19 September 2027. More than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries and regions will gather at the Bird’s Nest for this grand athletics celebration.
Hashtag: #WCHBeijing27 #EveryStepCounts

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