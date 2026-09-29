China Securities adds Dubai base for Middle East

China Securities has established a regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre, giving the Beijing-headquartered investment bank a regulated base for serving clients, investors and financial institutions across the Middle East.

DIFC confirmed on Monday that the publicly listed securities firm had received a licence from the DIFC Authority and authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the independent regulator overseeing financial services conducted in or from the centre.

The office extends China Securities’ international footprint and is intended to support its engagement with regional institutions while improving links between Chinese, UAE and international capital markets. The firm has operations spanning equity and debt capital markets, investment banking, asset management and institutional services.

The move places China Securities among a substantial group of China-based financial institutions operating from Dubai’s financial free zone. DIFC said the group includes Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation, China Merchants Bank International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, alongside other securities and financial services businesses.

China’s five largest banks together account for more than 30 per cent of total assets in DIFC’s Banking and Capital Markets sector, underscoring the scale of their existing presence within the centre. China Securities is the latest investment bank from the country to join that cluster.

DIFC said the opening followed sustained engagement with China Securities, during which the financial centre worked with the firm to explain opportunities available through Dubai, develop its understanding of the regional market and support its longer-term international expansion plans.

The Dubai base also gives the investment bank a presence within a financial centre that has been expanding rapidly. DIFC had 10,018 active registered companies at the end of the first half of 2026, crossing the 10,000 threshold for the first time. The total was 30 per cent higher year on year, after 2,318 new active registered companies were added over the preceding 12 months.

The number of regulated financial services firms in DIFC reached 1,134 during the same period, up 16 per cent from a year earlier. Banking and capital markets firms numbered 327, while the centre had 592 wealth and asset management companies and 165 insurance and reinsurance entities.

China Securities’ arrival comes as financial institutions seek to capture increasing business flows between Asia and Gulf markets. For the firm, the DIFC office provides a platform for direct interaction with Middle East clients and investors rather than relying solely on operations elsewhere in its international network.

The regulatory approvals are central to that expansion. A DIFC Authority licence establishes the company’s corporate presence in the financial centre, while DFSA authorisation covers regulated financial services carried out within or from the jurisdiction. The precise category and detailed scope of China Securities’ DFSA permissions were not specified in DIFC’s announcement.

The firm’s regional expansion also adds another securities house to a Chinese financial network in Dubai that already covers commercial banking, investment banking and capital-markets services. China International Capital Corporation and several of China’s largest commercial lenders are among the institutions with an established DIFC presence.

DIFC operates a separate legal and regulatory framework for financial businesses based in the centre, with the DFSA responsible for regulating financial services. That structure has helped attract international banks, investment managers, insurers and other financial institutions seeking a regional operating base.

The centre’s first-half figures show that growth has extended beyond banking. Wealth and asset management companies increased 35 per cent year on year to 592, while insurance and reinsurance entities rose 22 per cent to 165. Banking and capital markets businesses grew 13 per cent over the same period.

For China Securities, the immediate focus of the Dubai operation is engagement with clients, investors and financial institutions across the Middle East. DIFC said the office would also support connections between capital markets in China and the UAE and wider international markets.