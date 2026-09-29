CBB 2026 Set for a Grand Opening | Leading Exhibitors Across the Entire Industry Chain to Gather in Shanghai This October

The next decade of the liquid food industry is beginning here — ahead of time.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – From October 12 to 15, 2026, the 2026 International Brew & Beverage Processing Technology and Equipment Exhibition for China (CBB 2026) — the benchmark full-industry-chain exhibition for the liquid food sector in the Asia-Pacific region — will open at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). With the final countdown underway, this biennial industry event is sending a rallying call to the global liquid food community on an unprecedented scale.

Guided by the themes of innovation, intelligence, sustainability and high-end development, and committed to “building a new platform for upgrading the entire liquid food industry chain while writing a new chapter of high-quality development,” CBB 2026 will bring together leading enterprises from every segment: baijiu (Chinese spirits), beer, beverages, dairy, condiments and packaging equipment. More than 900 exhibitors from China and abroad will make a joint appearance, and over 60,000 professional visitors from around the world are expected to attend for business discussions, across an exhibition area exceeding 100,000 square meters.

After more than three decades of development, CBB has long been more than a trade fair. It continuously connects the entire chain — from raw materials, brewing and filling to packaging and digital smart manufacturing — creating an integrated industry platform for business matching, technical exchange and innovation. Step into CBB and you will see an exhibition; look closer and you will read the present and the future of an entire industry chain.

01 Leading Enterprises from Every Segment — One Show for the Entire Industry Chain

This year’s exhibitor lineup can truly be described as a full mobilization of the industry chain.

From upstream raw and auxiliary materials, brewing and processing, to midstream filling, packaging equipment and production line integration, and on to downstream labeling and coding, smart warehousing and digital solutions — leading enterprises from every segment, including baijiu, beer, beverages, dairy and condiments, will take the stage together, forming a complete map of the industry.

Whether you are sourcing turnkey production lines or comparing individual machines, whether you focus on a single process or evaluate complete smart-manufacturing solutions, you will find your answer at this show.

02 Four Highlights: Unlocking the 2026 Trends of the Liquid Food Industry

Closely aligned with industry development trends, this edition focuses on four main themes — internationalization, localization, intelligentization and green development — bringing together cutting-edge technologies and innovations from around the world to present a clear picture of where the industry is heading.

Highlight 1 | Global Giants Gather as Frontier Technologies Take the Stage

The international zone boasts a stellar lineup: world-renowned brands including BarthHaas, Fermentis, Krones, HEUFT, CIMC Enric, SACMI, ifm, Endress+Hauser, SEW-Eurodrive, Alfa Laval and Grundfos will all be present, covering core supporting technologies that range from hops, raw and auxiliary materials and pre-treatment processes to filling and packaging equipment and integration, end-of-line packaging and conveying, smart factory solutions and water treatment — spanning the entire liquid food production and packaging chain. A number of brand-new machines and solutions will make their on-site debuts, showcasing the latest achievements in smart manufacturing and green sustainability for the liquid food industry.

Highlight 2 | Chinese Smart Manufacturing Breaks Through as Homegrown Equipment Goes Global

Leading Chinese liquid food equipment manufacturers — Tech-Long, Newamstar, Lehui, Zhongya, Zhongchen, SUNRISE, Hermann and Talos — will exhibit in force, showcasing independently developed core equipment and technologies such as high-speed filling, aseptic packaging, intelligent inspection and integrated smart production, covering the entire production process from raw material pre-treatment, brewing and processing to filling and sealing, labeling and coding, and smart warehousing. These achievements not only help small and medium-sized food producers cut costs, boost efficiency and optimize their production systems, but will also accelerate the expansion of Chinese high-end equipment into global markets.

Highlight 3 | Smart Upgrading Across All Scenarios: Building a New Ecosystem of Digital Production

Digital transformation is one of the defining features of this edition, addressing smart-upgrading needs across the entire liquid food industry chain. From automated and intelligent production scheduling, predictive maintenance and big-data quality control throughout the process, to complete digital-twin factory solutions, every scenario is covered. Core intelligent equipment — including smart sensors, automated control systems and unmanned sorting machines — will be on display, helping the industry move from traditional manual control toward fully digital, intelligent and unmanned production.

Highlight 4 | Green and Low-Carbon Empowerment: Sustainable Production Solutions That Deliver

Aligned with global dual-carbon strategies and the industry’s low-carbon transition, exhibitors will launch a range of low-carbon technologies and equipment, including energy-efficient filling machines, circulating water treatment technologies, equipment for biodegradable packaging, and waste heat recovery systems. While optimizing production costs and efficiency, these solutions comprehensively support energy conservation and emission reduction, offering practical, full-coverage green production solutions for producers of alcoholic drinks, beverages, water, dairy products, condiments and other liquid foods — and helping the industry build a sustainable future.

03 More Than Ten High-Level Forums: Decoding the Trends Shaping the Industry

More than ten high-quality concurrent events will be held during the show, bringing together authoritative industry experts, chief engineers of leading enterprises and industry leaders for in-depth discussions on segment trends, technological innovation and industrial transformation.

04 Why Attend? Three Audiences, Three Answers

If you are a business owner or procurement decision-maker: compare leading solutions from across the industry chain in one place, connect with quality suppliers, and identify practical paths to lower costs, higher efficiency and transformation.

compare leading solutions from across the industry chain in one place, connect with quality suppliers, and identify practical paths to lower costs, higher efficiency and transformation. If you are an engineer or part of a production technology team: experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge equipment, meet manufacturers’ technical experts face to face, and be among the first to grasp the trends in smart manufacturing and green, low-carbon technologies.

experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge equipment, meet manufacturers’ technical experts face to face, and be among the first to grasp the trends in smart manufacturing and green, low-carbon technologies. If you are an industry observer or investor: read the next three to five years of the liquid food industry through the exhibitor lineup, technology directions and forum topics.

05 See You in Shanghai This October

A biennial rendezvous — and a shared point on the calendar for the entire industry.

From October 12 to 15, 2026, CBB 2026 looks forward to welcoming you at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. For more information, please visit www.chinabrew-beverage.com.

Hashtag: #CBB2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.