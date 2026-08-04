Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia Draws First-Time Exhibitors from Four Continents as Asia’s Growing Seafood Demand Brings Global Industry to Singapore

New national pavilions, first-time exhibitors spanning wild-capture fisheries to smart aquaculture technology, and a dedicated Seafood Processing Asia showcase the growing appetite for global suppliers to build strategic relationships across Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 – Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia, organized by Diversified, will take place 2–4 September 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Seafood suppliers from around the world and across the supply chain will converge to debut products, build relationships and learn about the industry’s most timely opportunities and challenges. First-time exhibitors and new national and regional pavilions spanning four continents signal the importance of the event in positioning them strategically at the center of Asia’s growing marketplace.

Courtesy of Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia

“Seafood Expo Asia is an important platform for the B.C. Dive Fisheries to continue to strengthen our relationships with buyers across Southeast Asia,” said Lawrence Anderson, Director of Pacific Sea Cucumber and Urchin Harvesters Associations (Canada). “It’s an excellent platform to showcase our sustainably harvested premium quality seafood products.”

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New Regional and National Pavilions Demonstrating Global Influence

New regional and national pavilions with a growing number of companies will take advantage of the growing demand for seafood across Asia and connect suppliers across the supply chain with buyers in Asia. New pavilions to this year’s event include British Columbia Government (Canada), Jeju Technopark (South Korea), Ministero dell’Agricoltura della Sovranità Alimentare e delle Foreste (MASAF) (Italy) and The French Chamber of Commerce Singapore (France/Singapore).

Returning pavilions include Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (United States), Beijing Yinqicheng International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (China), CAPPMA (China), Dalian Huihetong Exhibition & Display Co., Ltd (China), Food Export USA – Northeast (United States), Hainan Fuchang Exhibition Service Co., Ltd (China), Japan Farmed Fish Export Association (Japan), Kochi Seafood Export Promotion Association (Japan), National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives (South Korea), Seafood Industries Association Singapore (Singapore), Southern United States Trade Association – SUSTA (United States) and Valuedshow Management LLC (China).

New Exhibitors From Around the World

Beyond pavilions, first-time exhibitors are arriving from Ecuador, Chile, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and China, adding new voices, products and solutions to the exhibit hall. Blumar Asia Ltd, the Asia arm of Chile’s Blumar, will exhibit fresh and frozen Chilean Atlantic salmon alongside its jack mackerel and fishmeal lines. Jeju Technopark, a South Korean government-backed research and innovation center, develops smart land-based aquaculture technology for seaweed and laver cultivation using Jeju Island’s mineral-rich lava seawater. Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co., Ltd. farms salmon and trout at a base fed by glacial water in the Tianshan Mountains and holds BRC Global Food Safety and NSF antibiotic-free product certifications. Foodman Optoelectronic (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. specializes in food safety and quality-control equipment for seafood processing, including X-ray inspection systems that detect fish bones and foreign objects on the line.

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From Ocean to Table: A Full Supply Chain Event

Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia is deliberately designed to reflect the full breath of the seafood industry. Alongside the new exhibitors, returning participants include AquaChile, Austral Fisheries, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Marennes Oleron Oyster PGI and Omarsa S.A., among others. Processing equipment and solutions companies — including BAADER, Gucheng Shouan New Material Technology, Guy Cotten and Silikal GmbH — ensure that buyers sourcing automation, packaging, cold chain and aquaculture infrastructure reach their business goals in one location.

The 2026 exhibit hall will feature all types of seafood products — fresh, frozen, canned, preserved, value-added, processed and packaged — alongside solutions spanning processing and automation, aquaculture systems, cold chain infrastructure and advanced packaging. This full-spectrum lineup means that a hotel procurement manager, a supermarket buyer, a processing plant manager and a hatchery operator can each attend the same event and leave with new suppliers and new partnerships.

Business Matchmaking, New Products and Educational Opportunities

Beyond the exhibit hall, the event delivers a full program of business opportunities. Qualified high-volume importers and retail/foodservice buyers can participate in the Business Matchmaking Program, which facilitates structured, pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with exhibiting suppliers. The Seafood Excellence Asia Awards, the expo’s product competition, celebrates the best new seafood products on the market, giving innovative suppliers direct visibility with buyers and press at an evening reception.

An educational conference will bring together industry leaders to address seafood consumption trends and market outlook, AI in the supply chain, sustainability certification, RAS fish farming, processing trends across Asia and more. Rounding out the experience, live culinary demonstrations and open product tastings will bring seafood to life on the event floor, connecting buyers directly with the products they are sourcing.

Learn More & Register to Attend

Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia, find information on the conference program and other special events, and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

To register as media/press, please visit the press center.

Hashtag: #SEASIA26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia

Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia is a trade event where buyers from across Asia and industry suppliers from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news year-round. Follow on Social

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About Diversified