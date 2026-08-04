UAE broadens federal payments through Aani and Jaywan

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE Ministry of Finance has added Aani and Jaywan as payment channels for federal service fees and fines, widening customer choice and accelerating government revenue collection.

The ministry is the first federal entity to implement the two national payment solutions under Cabinet Resolution No. 176M/4M of 2026, which covers their adoption and the fees linked to their use. The initiative is expected to support a wider rollout across federal authorities and the banks responsible for collecting government payments.

The expansion gives individuals and businesses additional ways to complete transactions with federal entities. It also strengthens the connection between government collection systems and the country’s domestic payments infrastructure.

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Aani enables instant transfers and payment settlements around the clock. Customers can initiate transactions using identifiers such as a mobile phone number, Emirates ID, email address, QR code or International Bank Account Number. Payments are processed through participating banks, wallets and other licensed financial institutions.

Jaywan is the UAE’s national card payment scheme. It is designed for domestic transactions across point-of-sale terminals, online platforms and automated teller machines. The system supports debit and prepaid cards, including products that can be paired with international payment networks for use outside the country.

The ministry said the integration would speed up the collection of federal revenue, broaden the payment choices available to customers and reduce the operating costs associated with transactions. It is also intended to provide faster settlement and improve the management of financial flows across government entities.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, described the move as a strategic step in the development of a secure and sustainable digital economy. He said the use of nationally approved financial technologies would simplify payments while strengthening the resilience of the country’s financial infrastructure.

AlKhoori said the new channels would create a more flexible experience for customers and improve the integration of federal entities with banks and collection partners. The ministry also expects the systems to help maintain secure financial flows while meeting high standards for transaction speed and reliability.

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Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said the initiative would enhance the government collection ecosystem by introducing payment channels that combine efficiency with reliability.

The adoption marks a further shift towards instant and domestically managed payment services within the UAE. Federal authorities have traditionally accepted payments through bank cards and digital gateways connected to government service platforms. Aani and Jaywan add locally operated alternatives that can be integrated into existing systems.

Aani was launched as part of the UAE’s instant payment infrastructure and is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. It supports transfers between banks, wallets, exchange houses and payment service providers. Its design allows customers to complete payments without entering full bank account details for every transaction.

The platform is also intended to support merchant payments and electronic commerce through QR codes and direct account-to-account transfers. Such payments can lower reliance on conventional card networks and provide faster access to funds for merchants and government entities.

Jaywan gives the UAE greater control over the processing of domestic card transactions. The scheme was developed to improve payment-system resilience, support financial inclusion and create a cost structure tailored to the local market.

Its wider use could reduce dependence on overseas card networks for transactions completed inside the country. Domestic processing can also keep more payment data and operational functions within the UAE’s regulated financial infrastructure.

Banks and financial institutions have started issuing Jaywan cards, while payment terminals and ATMs have been prepared to accept the scheme. Co-badging arrangements with international networks allow participating cards to retain overseas functionality while using Jaywan for local payments.

The Ministry of Finance’s decision may encourage other federal bodies to begin technical and administrative preparations for adoption. Each entity and collection bank will implement the systems under its approved procedures, which could produce a phased expansion rather than a single nationwide switch.

Customers are likely to see the new options appear gradually across federal websites, mobile applications and service centres. The timing will depend on system integration, banking arrangements and the payment channels used by individual authorities.