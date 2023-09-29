logo
India Politics
Ex-Rajasthan minister reutrns to BJP fold

Devi Singh Bhati, a former minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, returned to the BJP on Thursday, joining the party along with several new inductees.

CLC Coaching Director Shravan Choudhary, former BSP candidate from Bandikui Bhagchand Saini, and BL Ranwan of Getwell Hospital Sikar also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party welcomed the new members in presence of State President CP Joshi, National General Secretary and State In-charge Arun Singh, State Election In-charge and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

At the event at party headquarters here, Arun Singh said there is a lot of enthusiasm and eagerness to take membership in the BJP in Rajasthan.

He alleged that today every section of the state is troubled by the “jungle raj and misgovernance” of the Congress government.

“Today the family of Bharatiya Janata Party is growing and people’s faith and trust in BJP has increased,” he said.

Pralhad Joshi said that the new inductees joined the party having faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhati, who returned to the party fold after a gap of five years, said he was proud to have come back.

“I had strayed on some issues and had some complaints, they have now gone away,” he said.

With inputs from News18

With inputs from News18

