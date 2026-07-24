From Mexico to Hong Kong, Jose Manuel Cervantes Sanchez is Building Bridges Through Media at CUHK

Jose Manuel Cervantes Sanchez is Building Bridges Through Media at CUHK

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2026 – As the media industry becomes increasingly global and interconnected, students are seeking education that spans cultures and markets. For Jose Manuel Cervantes Sanchez, a scholarship recipient from Mexico, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) offers a platform to do exactly that.

Hong Kong: A Strategic Hub for Global Media

Currently enrolled in CUHK’s Global Communication programme, Jose is part of a growing wave of international students choosing Hong Kong for its strategic role as a cultural and commercial gateway between East and West. Long fascinated by Asian culture and influenced by family ties to the city, he was drawn to its unique position as a bridge between cultures. “I wanted to become a local with time and create bridges between Mexico and Hong Kong,” he said.

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A school adviser first introduced him to CUHK as a strong option, and while he also considered universities in Canada and the United Kingdom, Hong Kong remained his first choice. Receiving the CUHK University Admission Scholarship confirmed his decision.

Academic Excellence and Creative Exploration

Jose’s experience in the Global Communication programme has met his expectations and more. What stands out most to him are the creative courses, which give students hands-on access to professional media equipment and the freedom to experiment. “Being encouraged to explore creativity by some professors has led me to discover new sides of myself,” he noted.

Outside the classroom, Jose has embraced life in Hong Kong with enthusiasm. From cultural events and student society gatherings to exploring local food streets, he has found the city lively and inspiring. The campus MTR station also makes it easy to travel to Shatin, Hong Kong Island, and even the Shenzhen border, adding to the convenience of student life.

A Creative Career Taking Shape in Hong Kong

Looking ahead, Jose hopes to take part in a semester exchange and a media production internship to further strengthen his practical skills. His post-graduation plans remain open, with possibilities in both Mexico’s rapidly growing entertainment industry and Hong Kong’s dynamic market.

For international students considering their options, Jose’s message is clear: CUHK offers academic quality, financial support, and a valuable foothold in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

CUHK’s Global Communication Programme

CUHK’s Global Communication programme prepares students for an evolving media landscape by combining communication studies with a guaranteed overseas exchange and a curriculum built around real-world experience.

Cutting-Edge Facilities: Access to a 4K-UHD Virtual Set Studio, Digital Radio Studio, and VR Lab.

Access to a 4K-UHD Virtual Set Studio, Digital Radio Studio, and VR Lab. Guaranteed Global Exchange: One semester at a partner university in Asia, Europe, or North America.

One semester at a partner university in Asia, Europe, or North America. Hands-On Learning: Real-world experience through journalism projects and overseas study tours.

Real-world experience through journalism projects and overseas study tours. International Classroom: A 1:1 ratio of international to local students with all courses taught in English.

For more information about CUHK’s Global Communication programme, visit https://admission.cuhk.edu.hk/programme/gcomn/

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