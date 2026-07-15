Enshi Suobuya Stone Forest in China Launches Rich Cultural Experiences to Welcome Southeast Asian Tourists

ENSHI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2026 – With China’s inbound visa-free policies continuing to be optimized, the Suobuya Stone Forest Scenic Area, located in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hubei Province, is welcoming Southeast Asian tourists with a refreshed experience. Known as the “World’s First Ordovician Stone Forest,” this 460-million-year-old geological wonder has introduced a series of diverse cultural experiences and interactive programs in 2026, offering Southeast Asian visitors a journey through natural and cultural wonders spanning hundreds of millions of years.

Geological Wonder: Exploring an Ancient Underwater World from 460 Million Years Ago

Located in Taiyanghe Township in the northwest of Enshi City, Suobuya Stone Forest is approximately a one-hour drive from the city center. The scenic area was formed during the Ordovician Period 460 million years ago. Originally covered by an ancient ocean, it gradually evolved through geological transformations over hundreds of millions of years into the extraordinary stone forest landscape seen today. Covering a total area of 21 square kilometers, the area features towering stone peaks surrounded by lush greenery, resembling a vast “underwater labyrinth.” As a “crowned stone forest” with one of the highest vegetation coverage rates in China, the scenic area enjoys a cool and pleasant average summer temperature, making it an ideal destination for summer retreats and nature-based relaxation.

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The four major scenic areas currently open to visitors each have their own unique appeal. Qinglongtai serves as the highest point of the scenic area, offering panoramic views of the entire stone forest from above. Lianhuazhai features the breathtaking “Xiniugou” secret landscape, where towering cliffs on both sides and changing light and shadows create a dreamlike atmosphere. Mozigou is rich in ancient biological fossils, allowing visitors to touch traces of life from the Ordovician Period with their own hands. Jiulonghui features circular rock walls and groups of waterfalls, with stone peaks rising dramatically from the ground to create a magnificent landscape. The scenic area also features the 5D theater “Shanhaijing,” where visitors can enjoy an immersive experience of the evolution of the Ordovician ocean world. With gentle walking trails and an easy travel route, the area is suitable for families and nature exploration enthusiasts.

Cultural Feast: Immersive Experiences of Tujia Folk Traditions

Suobuya Stone Forest is not only a treasure trove of geological wonders but also an important carrier of Tujia culture. The Tujia ethnic group is one of the major ethnic minorities in the Enshi region, with a long history and distinctive cultural traditions. The “Baishou Dance” is one of the most representative folk dances of the Tujia people and has been listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. The dance movements often imitate scenes such as hunting, farming, and warfare, featuring a lively rhythm. Visitors can personally participate in this cultural experience at the Tiejiazhai Square and Duigetai Stage.

The Tujia Girls’ Festival is one of Enshi’s most distinctive traditional folk festivals and has been held at Suobuya Stone Forest during the seventh month of the lunar calendar for many consecutive years. The festival is a traditional social activity where young Tujia men and women use songs as a medium for communication and dances to express emotions. It carries the unique marriage customs and collective memories of the Tujia people and has been recognized as a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage of Hubei Province and one of the “Top Ten Most Charming Festivals in China.” During the festival, the scenic area hosts a variety of activities, including matchmaking through folk songs, traditional cultural parades, and traditional handicraft exhibitions, allowing visitors to experience the rich ethnic culture amid the stone forests and mountain scenery. Suobuya Stone Forest has therefore also been recognized as the “Hometown of Chinese Folk Art” and the “Hometown of Mountain Folk Songs.”

Since 2026, the scenic area has continued to enhance its tourism products and cultural experiences. During the May Day holiday, it launched the “Exploring Wonders on Horseback · Fun in the Million-Year Stone Sea” folk culture series, featuring interactive programs such as folk song and dance flash mobs, the “Nature Guardians” activity where visitors exchange collected litter for cultural souvenirs, the immersive intangible cultural heritage experience “Stone Workers’ Chant,” and the outdoor role-playing game “Stone Forest Secret Order · Pursuing the Shadow of Rocks.” These activities allow visitors to explore the ancient stone sea while deeply engaging with Tujia cultural traditions.

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Improved Transportation: Easier Access to Enshi for Southeast Asian Tourists

Since the opening of Enshi Xujiaping International Airport’s aviation port, the international flight network has continued to improve. In 2026, the Enshi–Hong Kong route achieved year-round regular operation, while flights between Enshi and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have resumed successively, creating a dual-route network connecting Vietnam’s two major cities in the north and south. According to the development plan of the Enshi aviation port, new routes to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and other destinations will be steadily promoted in the future, further strengthening the Southeast Asian aviation network. Tourists from major Southeast Asian cities can fly directly to Enshi and reach this 460-million-year-old underwater world after only a one-hour drive. Hidden deep within the Wuling Mountains, this ancient stone forest wonderland is welcoming visitors from around the world with a more open and international approach.

Hashtag: #SuobuyaCulturalTourism

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