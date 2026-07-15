Fynd brings AI fashion platform to Gulf

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Fynd has launched its artificial intelligence-powered fashion development platform, Fynd Create, across the Gulf Cooperation Council, targeting brands seeking to shorten design cycles, improve sourcing visibility and move collections into production faster.

The platform brings trend forecasting, product design, range planning, technical specifications, supplier selection, manufacturing oversight, catalogue creation and logistics into one connected system. Fynd said early deployments with fashion businesses across several markets had delivered improvements of up to 60 per cent in design productivity.

The GCC rollout builds on the retail technology company’s expansion into the region, where it established its first international office in Dubai CommerCity and appointed Yavi Technologies to support local operations. Dubai serves as its regional headquarters and customer experience centre for the Middle East and Africa.

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Fynd Create is designed to address a persistent problem in fashion: consumer preferences now change rapidly through social media and online marketplaces, while many product development systems still depend on long planning cycles, spreadsheets and separate service providers. Conventional fashion calendars can require six to nine months between initial planning and product delivery.

The platform analyses runway influences, social media signals, competitor activity, sales information and a brand’s historical data to identify possible demand patterns. Design teams can use those insights to generate mood boards, prints, colour combinations, silhouettes and collection options aligned with a company’s target customers.

Brands can then convert selected concepts into two-dimensional or three-dimensional line sheets and factory-ready technical packs. These documents contain measurements, materials, construction details and other production instructions, reducing the manual work typically required before samples are ordered.

Fynd Create also connects businesses with more than 600 manufacturing vendors. The network has a combined capacity exceeding 10 million garments a month and covers different product categories, manufacturing locations and technical capabilities.

Supplier matching is based on factors including garment type, target price, fabric requirements, order volume, certifications and production capacity. Fabric and trim sourcing, factory allocation and production scheduling can be managed through the same workflow, giving brands a clearer view of how designs move towards delivery.

The system allows companies to use virtual samples and digital approvals before cutting fabric. This could reduce physical sampling, courier movements and repeated development rounds, although final outcomes will depend on product complexity, material quality and the ability of factories to reproduce digital specifications accurately.

Catalogue creation is another major component. Fynd Create can transform flat-lay, mannequin or basic product images into on-model and lifestyle visuals using generative AI. The company says photoshoot-ready catalogues can be completed within 24 hours, allowing retailers to prepare product pages before stock reaches warehouses or stores.

The feature may appeal to Gulf retailers serving customers across countries with different languages, cultural preferences and marketing requirements. Brands can create varied visual treatments for regional campaigns without organising separate studio shoots for every market.

Human review remains important because AI-generated fashion imagery can misrepresent fabric texture, garment fit, colour or construction. Retailers also face questions involving copyright, training data, model consent, cultural representation and the disclosure of synthetic images to consumers.

Fynd positions the product as an AI-native platform rather than conventional retail software with automation added later. Its founders argue that linking demand signals directly with design, sourcing and production can help businesses make decisions before opportunities disappear.

The company, founded in 2012 and backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, supplies commerce technology to more than 300 enterprise retailers and over 20,000 stores. Its systems support online selling, physical outlets, inventory management, payments, order processing and logistics across about 30 countries.

Gulf fashion businesses have been increasing investment in digital commerce as shopping centres, online marketplaces and social platforms compete for consumer spending. The region also contains a diverse customer base, combining luxury buyers, value-focused families, tourists and younger shoppers influenced by global online trends.