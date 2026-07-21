Sharjah Taxi crosses one million Yango bookings

Sharjah Taxi has completed one million trips booked through the Yango app, marking a significant expansion of digital taxi use in the emirate since the service was launched in February 2025.

The milestone reflects rising passenger demand for app-based access to regulated city taxis, combining digital booking, journey tracking and electronic payment options with Sharjah’s established public transport network. The platform allows customers to request nearby vehicles, view trip details and follow the taxi’s arrival through a smartphone.

Sharjah Taxi said the booking service had strengthened operational efficiency and improved the passenger experience across the emirate. The system gives drivers direct access to customer requests, reducing time spent searching for passengers and helping the operator deploy vehicles more effectively during periods of high demand.

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The service was introduced through a partnership between Sharjah Asset Management and Dubai-headquartered technology company Yango Group. It represented Sharjah’s first city taxi booking service offered through a dedicated international mobility application.

The initial trial began on February 25, 2025, with about 500 taxis made available through the app. Customers could book City Taxi vehicles by selecting their destination, confirming their location and receiving estimated arrival information. The application was offered free on iOS and Android devices, with Arabic and English interfaces supporting residents, tourists and business travellers.

Crossing one million bookings in roughly 17 months indicates that digital channels are becoming an important part of Sharjah Taxi’s operations. The figure is equivalent to an average of close to 59,000 completed trips a month over the period, although booking volumes are likely to have accelerated as more passengers became familiar with the system and vehicle availability expanded.

The partnership preserves the regulated taxi model while adopting features commonly associated with private ride-hailing services. Vehicles remain part of the authorised local fleet, while the technology platform manages booking, navigation, communication and trip information.

This structure has become increasingly common across the UAE, where transport authorities are integrating licensed taxis with digital platforms rather than relying only on telephone reservations or roadside hailing. The approach allows regulators to retain oversight of fares, vehicles and drivers while offering customers the convenience of mobile booking.

Sharjah Taxi carried more than 9.3 million passengers during 2025, an increase of over 25 per cent from the previous year. The operator had transported more than 7.4 million passengers in 2024, averaging about 20,200 riders a day.

Digital bookings still represent part of the company’s total activity, but the Yango milestone shows that smartphone-based demand is developing into a sizeable operating channel. App-generated data can also help identify busy districts, peak travel periods and areas where additional taxis may be required.

Passengers benefit from clearer pickup arrangements, particularly at residential buildings, commercial districts, shopping centres and locations where roadside hailing may be difficult. The system can reduce uncertainty by displaying the assigned vehicle and its expected arrival, while drivers receive navigation guidance to the passenger’s location.

The expansion comes as Sharjah develops transport services to meet population growth and increasing movement between residential, industrial and commercial areas. The emirate had a population of about 1.8 million in 2022, while its economy reached Dh145.2 billion in 2023.

Sharjah’s proximity to Dubai and Ajman creates heavy daily travel demand, especially along major roads connecting the three emirates. Digital dispatch systems can improve fleet utilisation by matching taxis with passengers more quickly and limiting unnecessary vehicle movement.

The technology also supports Sharjah Taxi’s broader sustainability programme. The company has increased the use of hybrid vehicles and aims to convert its fleet to environmentally friendly models by 2027. Better matching of taxis and passengers can complement that transition by reducing idle driving, fuel consumption and vehicle wear.

Sharjah Taxi operates city and airport services alongside specialised transport options for families, women, school passengers and people requiring accessible vehicles. Integrating these services with digital platforms could eventually allow passengers to select vehicles based on individual travel needs.