Global Tech Leaders Boost Nigeria’s Digital Future

Nigeria’s push toward becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030 is gaining momentum, driven by a growing tech ecosystem supported by both government initiatives and global tech giants. The country’s digital economy is set to play a central role in this ambitious vision, with significant emphasis on talent development and digital infrastructure.

The inaugural edition of GITEX NIGERIA, scheduled for 1-4 September 2025 in Abuja and Lagos, is set to be a landmark event in West Africa’s tech and innovation landscape. The event is poised to unite local and international leaders from technology, AI, startups, and other sectors embracing digital transformation. With the full backing of Nigeria’s government, GITEX NIGERIA will feature a high-profile Government Leadership & AI Summit, marking a pivotal moment for the country’s digital aspirations. The summit will provide a platform for international leaders to collaborate on enhancing digital infrastructure, AI adoption, and innovation across the continent.

Hon. Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, articulated the country’s ambition to transition from passive consumers of AI to leaders in the development and deployment of AI solutions. He highlighted the event as a critical opportunity for Nigeria to showcase the depth of its innovation ecosystem and to underline the importance of upskilling its workforce. His remarks underscore Nigeria’s broader vision of positioning itself as a key player in the global digital economy.

The GITEX NIGERIA program will proceed in Lagos with events spread across two key locations: the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, hosting the Tech Expo & Future Economy Conference, and the Landmark Centre, where the Startup Festival will be held. These events are expected to draw thousands of technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, all focused on pushing the boundaries of digital transformation in non-tech sectors such as education, healthcare, and finance.

As part of the broader commitment to advancing digital transformation in the country, Lagos State Governor H. E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasised the city’s role as a hub for innovation. He expressed the ambition of making Lagos the heart of Africa’s digital future, positioning the city as a key player in the continent’s tech-driven economy. His remarks highlight the broader regional ambitions of establishing West Africa as a hub for technological progress.

The role of global tech players cannot be overstated in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey. Leading companies such as IBM, Meta, and MTN are helping to shape the tech landscape in Nigeria and across Africa. IBM’s long-standing commitment to the country was reaffirmed by Vishnu Taimni, General Manager of IBM operated by MIBB, who stressed Nigeria’s strategic importance for the company’s regional and global operations. He further noted that the company’s collaborations with local sectors like banking, telecoms, and education were instrumental in accelerating Nigeria’s digital agenda. For IBM, GITEX NIGERIA serves as an opportunity to deepen these collaborations, enabling the development of technologies that empower industries and communities.

MTN, another key player in the African tech space, is also involved in driving Nigeria’s digital transformation. With its focus on providing affordable connectivity and expanding internet access across the country, MTN is helping bridge the digital divide, thereby enabling more Nigerians to participate in the digital economy. The company’s initiatives are aligned with Nigeria’s goal of building a robust digital infrastructure capable of supporting its burgeoning tech ecosystem.

In addition to established tech giants, GITEX NIGERIA will also spotlight Nigeria’s thriving startup ecosystem. Lagos, home to 23 of Nigeria’s fastest-growing companies, will host the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival. The festival is designed to provide a platform for startups to connect with investors, corporate partners, and industry leaders. The event’s aim is to foster collaborations that will drive innovation across a range of sectors. Among the notable initiatives featured at the event is the United Nations Development Programme’s Timbuktoo initiative, which connects global capital with startups tackling large-scale global challenges.

The GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival is expected to attract significant global attention. With support from major international partners such as AWS, Cisco, and the International Finance Corporation, the event will serve as a key milestone in the development of Africa’s startup ecosystem. The festival’s emphasis on empowering startups aligns with broader regional efforts to foster an environment where innovation can flourish, providing new solutions to pressing socio-economic challenges.

Beyond startups and multinational corporations, GITEX NIGERIA will also bring attention to the importance of digital infrastructure and talent development. Nigeria’s commitment to cultivating an inclusive digital ecosystem was further reiterated by Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency. He highlighted the need for equitable access to AI technologies, infrastructure, and solutions, which will be a driving force behind the country’s digital renaissance.