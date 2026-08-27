HAL-Safran helicopter engine deal: India breaks import trap?

By TN Ashok

India has built fighter aircraft, warships, tanks and some of the world’s most sophisticated missiles, but one weakness has repeatedly haunted its defence-industrial ambitions: engines. The country has been able to design and manufacture airframes, yet propulsion technology has remained heavily dependent on foreign suppliers.

The latest agreement between the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and French aerospace giant Safran could begin to change that equation—at least in the helicopter sector.

HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed the final contract through their 50:50 joint venture, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines, to jointly design, develop, manufacture, supply and provide lifecycle support for the new 3,500–4,000 shaft-horsepower Aravalli helicopter engine. The engine is intended for HAL’s forthcoming 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). Production is planned in India, at Tumakuru in Karnataka.

The significance goes well beyond one engine or two helicopter programmes.

For decades, India’s helicopter industry has relied on imported propulsion technology. Safran itself is already deeply embedded in India’s military helicopter fleet, with more than 1,200 Safran helicopter engines in service with the Indian armed forces. Its Shakti/Ardiden family powers important Indian helicopters including the Dhruv, Prachand and other platforms.

The Aravalli represents a different model.

Instead of HAL buying a finished foreign engine and installing it in an Indian helicopter, the two companies are developing the powerplant jointly and intend to manufacture it in India. That means India moves further up the value chain—from purchaser and assembler towards designer, manufacturer and eventually exporter.

That distinction matters because an aircraft engine is not merely another component. It is among the most technologically demanding products in aerospace. Turbine blades, high-temperature materials, combustion systems, precision machining, coatings and sophisticated control systems require capabilities accumulated over decades.

The Aravalli programme therefore gives Indian industry an opportunity to acquire capabilities that are difficult to develop independently and extremely expensive to reproduce from scratch.

The financial attraction is equally important, although neither HAL nor Safran has publicly disclosed the unit price of the Aravalli engine or the total value of the development contract. It would therefore be misleading to claim a specific percentage reduction in engine costs.

The economic benefit will come from localisation. If the engine is manufactured domestically, India will not have to spend foreign exchange on importing complete engines for every helicopter. Local manufacture can also reduce transportation, import, inventory and long-term sustainment costs. More importantly, India will have greater control over spares, repairs, overhaul and upgrades.

For a military operator with hundreds of helicopters, lifecycle cost can be considerably more important than the original purchase price. A locally produced engine also means that an Indian helicopter grounded because of an engine problem should, in principle, be less dependent on foreign supply chains and overseas approvals. That is strategically valuable in wartime.

HAL gets propulsion expertise, Safran gets scale. The partnership is not a one-way technology transfer arrangement in which France simply hands over an engine to India. It is a co-development programme.

HAL brings decades of experience in manufacturing aircraft and helicopter engines and in integrating propulsion systems with Indian airframes. Safran brings advanced turboshaft-engine design and manufacturing expertise accumulated through one of the world’s largest aerospace businesses. The two companies have already established a long history of cooperation. The JV was created specifically to develop and produce a new generation of helicopter engines in India.

For Safran, India is becoming too important to remain merely a customer.

The French company has been expanding its Indian industrial footprint and has said it wants to increase its India operations substantially, including greater sourcing from Indian suppliers. Safran has also been building maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in India and expanding cooperation with HAL on civil-aircraft engine components.

The helicopter-engine partnership therefore fits into a much bigger French strategy: make India an important manufacturing and engineering base rather than simply an end market.

Technology transfer is the real prize. The most valuable part of the Aravalli programme may not be the number of engines eventually produced. It is the knowledge embedded in the manufacturing process.

Modern turboshaft engines operate under extreme temperatures and stresses. Indian engineers working alongside Safran engineers will gain experience in areas such as advanced turbine technology, combustion, materials, manufacturing tolerances, testing, certification and engine lifecycle management.

There is an important distinction, however. The publicly available Aravalli announcements describe joint design, development and production, but do not establish that Safran is transferring every proprietary technology or intellectual-property element associated with its entire global engine portfolio.

Claims of “100 per cent technology transfer” should therefore be treated cautiously unless the contractual details are officially released.

What India does gain is potentially more valuable in the long term: the ability to participate in the design and development of a modern turboshaft engine rather than merely manufacture a foreign design under licence. That is a major step towards indigenous propulsion capability.

The civilian market could be the next frontier. The Aravalli has been conceived primarily around military requirements, but the technology could eventually have a wider market. A spin-off to the civilian sector for companies particularly in the oil and gas sector dependent on helicopters to ferry engineers to offshore sites.

India’s helicopter market is expanding. Offshore oil and gas operations, emergency medical services, disaster relief, policing, tourism, logistics and regional connectivity all create potential demand for medium and heavy helicopters.

A domestically produced engine could support a future family of civil and military helicopters, provided it meets the demanding certification requirements of international civilian aviation authorities. That is where economies of scale become crucial.

The larger the production run, the greater the opportunity to spread development costs over more engines and bring down the cost per unit.

The biggest prize would be exports. HAL has increasingly sought to transform itself from a company supplying India’s armed forces into an aerospace manufacturer capable of competing internationally. An Indian-made helicopter powered by an Indian-manufactured engine would make a stronger export proposition than an aircraft dependent entirely on an imported powerplant.

The SAFHAL partnership is designed not merely around development but also around manufacture, supply and lifecycle support, creating the industrial foundation required for an export programme.

But exports will depend on certification, reliability, price, after-sales support and geopolitical considerations. The Aravalli cannot become an export success simply because it is made in India. It must prove itself in service.

Strategic independence: The timing is significant. India is simultaneously pursuing greater domestic production of aircraft, helicopters, missiles, artillery and naval systems. The government has made reducing defence imports a central pillar of its Atma Nirbhar (Self Reliance) Bharat (INDIA) strategy.

Yet propulsion remains one of the hardest pieces of that puzzle. The Aravalli does not solve India’s fighter-engine problem. Nor does it make India immediately independent of foreign technology. But it tackles an important part of the helicopter-engine gap.

And the partnership comes at a time when India and Safran are deepening cooperation across aviation. The French company is also discussing greater local production of aircraft engines and components in India, including possible local assembly of Rafale’s M88 engines.

The larger message is unmistakable. India no longer wants to be merely the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. It wants to become one of the countries that designs, builds, services and exports the machines that fly over that market.

The HAL-Safran Aravalli engine could be an important piece of that transformation. Its immediate beneficiaries will be the IMRH and naval DBMRH programmes. Its longer-term beneficiaries could be India’s engine manufacturers, component suppliers, engineers, armed forces and potentially civilian aviation industry.

Most importantly, the deal begins to attack India’s historic aerospace weakness at its source. The airframe may carry the helicopter, but the engine determines whether India truly owns it. (IPA Service)









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