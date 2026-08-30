Hotel demand lifts India’s H2FY27 growth outlook

India’s hotel industry is expected to strengthen in the second half of FY27 as robust domestic leisure travel, improving corporate demand, weddings and a seasonal recovery in international arrivals support occupancy and room rates.

A sector assessment by PhillipCapital said the April-June quarter had already shown resilience despite geopolitical disruptions, with industry occupancy rising by two to four percentage points from a year earlier. Average room rates increased 6-8 per cent, while revenue per available room, or RevPAR, advanced 11-13 per cent.

The brokerage expects business conditions to improve further during the October-March period, helped by a heavier wedding calendar, stronger meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions activity and higher international travel during the traditional peak season. Corporate travel, which was softer earlier in the year amid uncertainty linked to the West Asia conflict, has also shown signs of gradual recovery.

Limited additions to room supply in key markets are expected to give operators continued pricing power if demand strengthens as projected. That imbalance between demand and new capacity has been an important support for average room rates across several major destinations and is likely to remain favourable through the second half of the financial year.

The outlook is consistent with ICRA’s projection that hospitality industry revenues will rise 7-9 per cent year on year in FY27, following an estimated 9-12 per cent increase in FY26. The ratings agency expects pan-India premium hotel occupancy to remain at 72-74 per cent, broadly unchanged from FY26, while average room rates for premium hotels rise to Rs 8,600-8,800 from Rs 8,200-8,500.

Domestic travellers remain the principal source of demand and have helped cushion the industry from weaker foreign arrivals and disruptions to international air routes. ICRA estimated occupancy at 66-68 per cent during the first two months of FY27, compared with 62-64 per cent a year earlier, while average room rates were estimated at Rs 7,800-8,000 against Rs 7,500-7,700.

Leisure destinations have generally performed better than business-focused hotels during the opening months of the year. Indian Hotels Company reported strong demand across its domestic portfolio, with revenue from operations within India rising during the June quarter and leisure markets contributing significantly to growth.

Other listed hotel operators have also reported positive RevPAR trends, though performance has varied by city, customer mix and exposure to international guests. The sector’s recovery in the first quarter was more occupancy-led than in earlier periods, when sharp increases in room rates were the dominant driver of revenue growth.

Demand from corporate customers is expected to become more supportive as travel budgets normalise and business activity strengthens. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi have shown firmer room rates in parts of the second quarter, aided by technology, global capability centre and broader corporate travel demand.

International traffic remains a key variable. Foreign tourist arrivals were hit earlier by disruptions associated with the conflict in West Asia, but the Ministry of Tourism’s data portal indicates arrivals during 2026 have begun to show year-on-year improvement in available updates. A seasonal rise from October would add higher-paying international travellers to the domestic base.

Wedding demand is also expected to provide a material lift. Hotels typically benefit not only from room bookings during large celebrations but also from food and beverage, banquet and event revenue, making the wedding calendar an important contributor during the second half.

Meetings and exhibition business is another area expected to improve as companies resume travel and events. Stronger MICE demand can lift weekday occupancy at city hotels, complementing leisure traffic that is often concentrated around weekends, holidays and destination markets.

Risks to the outlook remain. A prolonged escalation in West Asia could again disrupt international travel and corporate spending, while inflation could weigh on discretionary consumption. ICRA has said these factors remain monitorable even though domestic demand has so far limited the direct impact on the sector.