iCOMPASS Launches Evidence-Backed AML/KYC for Law Firms

New ULTRA KYC™ capability helps law firms move beyond document collection to evidence-linked customer due diligence

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2026 – Amid continued scrutiny of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) practices across Singapore’s legal sector, iCOMPASS today launched Evidence-Backed AML/KYC, a new capability within ULTRA KYC™ designed to help law firms demonstrate not only that customer due diligence (CDD) was performed, but also the evidence supporting key customer information, risk assessments and decisions.

The launch comes amid continued regulatory attention on AML/CFT controls in the legal sector. Reviews following Singapore’s 2023 money-laundering case have highlighted shortcomings including inconsistent risk assessments and incomplete enhanced due diligence. For law firms, the challenge is increasingly not simply whether the required documents have been collected, but what was verified, what evidence was relied upon and how the resulting decision was reached.

The Evidence-Backed AML/KYC capability shifts the KYC workflow from document-first to evidence-linked. Key CDD information can be connected directly to the supporting evidence relied upon. For example, information relating to a client’s source of wealth, beneficial ownership or address can be linked to the relevant supporting documents, together with the associated review and approval record. This provides a clearer audit trail from the information verified, to the evidence relied upon, to the decision made.

“One of the practical challenges in KYC is ensuring the reasoning behind a decision remains clear when another person reviews the file later. With iCOMPASS’ KYC solution, having the underlying information and evidence connected in one place makes that review more efficient, while also creating a smoother onboarding experience for the client,” said Mr Wilson Foo, Joint Managing Director of Folich LLC.

The capability sits within ULTRA KYC™’s broader onboarding and lifecycle management workflow, which supports electronic verification for Singapore clients, digital identity verification for overseas clients, document collection, screening, risk assessment, approvals, and ongoing KYC refresh and reassessment.

“Law firms don’t need more KYC paperwork — they need better KYC evidence,” said Raymond Moh, CEO of iCOMPASS. “A strong KYC record should allow someone reviewing the file months or years later to understand what was verified, what evidence was relied upon and why the firm reached its decision. That is what we are trying to make much easier.”

Evidence-Backed AML/KYC forms part of ULTRA KYC™’s integrated 6-in-1 KYC/AML workflow, bringing onboarding and CDD, screening, risk assessment, approval, ongoing monitoring and reassessment into one connected process.

iCOMPASS will demonstrate the new capability at TechLaw.Fest 2026 on 9–10 September. The company will also speak on “The KYC File Is Not the Answer — Are Law Firms Doing KYC Backwards?” on 9 September, exploring how law firms can move towards more evidence-driven KYC and operationalise AML/CFT requirements in practice.

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https://www.icompass.ai

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About Company

iCOMPASS Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered RegTech company modernising regulatory compliance through intelligent automation. SOC 2 Type II attested and ISO/IEC 27001 certified, iCOMPASS develops AI-powered solutions that help financial institutions and professional services firms manage compliance more efficiently, securely and consistently.

Its portfolio includes the ULTRA KYC™ Platform, featured in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s PathFin.ai programme, and ULTRA™, an AI-powered compliance operating system. iCOMPASS was also named a winner at the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2023 in the Regulatory Technology category.

iCOMPASS is focused on advancing trusted, technology-enabled governance and helping regulated organisations navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements.