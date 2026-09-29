Shorooq, Presight enter Maven Robotics $100m funding round

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq and Presight have invested in Maven Robotics as part of the US industrial robotics company’s $100 million Series A financing round.

The investment was made through the Presight–Shorooq AI and Bedaya funds managed by Shorooq, the companies said. RoboStrategy, LocalGlobe, Vine Ventures and XTX Ventures also participated in the financing, which Maven announced earlier this month. The individual commitments from Shorooq and Presight were not disclosed.

Maven, founded in 2024 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, designs and deploys autonomous robots for logistics and manufacturing. The company is initially targeting mixed-case palletising and tote handling, workflows it estimates represent an addressable market of about $80 billion.

The fresh capital is intended to support production of 250 third-generation robots and development of a fourth-generation platform as Maven broadens its work into more complex material-handling and assembly tasks. The company says its robots are already operating at customer sites for as long as 16 hours a day with reliability exceeding 99 per cent.

Maven has deployed fleets that work autonomously across multiple shifts for a Fortune 250 consumer packaged goods company. It expects its machines to exceed 100,000 hours of autonomous real-world operation by the end of 2026 and aims to pass one million hours by the end of 2027.

Hamza Derbas, Maven’s chief executive and co-founder, said the Abu Dhabi investors could provide more than financing by connecting the company with computing capacity, data and enterprise relationships. He said Maven viewed the region as a potential base from which its robots could reach customers globally.

Presight chief executive Thomas Pramotedham said the investment reflected the company’s focus on AI systems that perform reliably in operational environments. He said Maven was applying intelligence to the physical work of moving and handling goods, where performance could be measured through operational results.

Presight, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and part of G42, specialises in applied artificial intelligence and data analytics. Its partnership with Shorooq gives portfolio companies potential access to technical infrastructure and commercial networks alongside investment capital.

The Presight–Shorooq AI Fund is itself a $100 million global investment platform launched in September 2025 to back artificial intelligence companies. It targets ventures across AI and machine learning, smart cities, energy, financial technology, Industry 4.0 and deep technology, with Shorooq acting as fund manager.

Maven’s financing places industrial robotics within that investment mandate, combining AI software with machines designed to operate in warehouses and factories. Maven says its system integrates hardware, software and AI across the robot, fleet and factory layers rather than treating the machine as a standalone device.

The company’s first applications address tasks requiring goods of different sizes and shapes to be picked, moved and stacked. It is also extending the platform into broader materials handling and assembly, areas where it estimates the potential market exceeds $1 trillion.

The company says its deployment model is intended to generate operational data from each task, allowing software and hardware performance to improve as fleet utilisation increases.

Maven was co-founded by brothers Hamza and Khalid Derbas. Hamza has more than two decades of experience developing autonomous systems, while Khalid, the company’s chief financial officer, has a background in investment and operations. Maven says its wider team has worked across companies including Apple, Tesla, Rivian, Cruise, Zoox, Ford and Archer Aviation.

RoboStrategy led the Series A round. Jack Pearson, a principal at the robotics investment firm, said the challenge for industrial robotics was moving beyond demonstrations to machines capable of surviving demanding production schedules. He cited Maven’s focus on meeting large-enterprise requirements at scale.

The funding comes as investment in robotics continues to attract substantial venture capital. Maven said global venture investment in robotics exceeded $18.8 billion during the first half of 2026, while arguing that large-scale commercial deployment remains constrained by the reliability requirements of industrial operations.