India and Kuwait widen defence cooperation

India and Kuwait have agreed to deepen defence cooperation across military training, exercises, medicine, staff-level exchanges, defence production and research, giving operational shape to the strategic partnership established between the two countries in 2024.

The agreement emerged from the inaugural meeting of the India-Kuwait Joint Defence Committee in New Delhi on August 28, marking the first formal session of the mechanism created to institutionalise expanding security and military ties.

The talks were co-chaired by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and Brigadier General Raed Alsakran, who headed a five-member delegation from Kuwait. India’s delegation brought together representatives of the Army, Navy and Air Force along with officials from the Department of Defence Production, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Armed Forces Medical Services and Ministry of External Affairs.

Both sides identified training and military exercises as priority areas, opening the possibility of greater exchanges between personnel and institutions. Military medicine and structured staff talks were also placed on the cooperation agenda, potentially creating regular channels through which officers can exchange operational experience and develop closer institutional links.

Defence manufacturing formed another important component of the discussions. The Kuwaiti delegation visited DPSU Bhawan in New Delhi and held talks with representatives of India’s defence industry on potential areas of cooperation. A separate interaction with industry representatives was also included in the delegation’s programme, indicating that commercial and technological partnerships are becoming a stronger part of the bilateral defence relationship.

The engagement gives practical momentum to the memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024. The agreement was designed to institutionalise cooperation in training, exchanges of personnel and experts, joint exercises, defence manufacturing, supply of military equipment and research and development.

That visit also saw India and Kuwait elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership, broadening a relationship traditionally centred on energy, trade and the movement of people. Defence and security have since gained greater prominence as both governments seek more structured engagement amid shifting geopolitical and security conditions across the Gulf and wider West Asian region.

The Joint Defence Committee provides a mechanism through which the provisions of the 2024 agreement can be translated into programmes, exchanges and projects. Its composition also reflects the wide scope envisaged for cooperation, extending beyond conventional military contacts into medical services, technology development and defence manufacturing.

Kuwait has traditionally relied heavily on international suppliers for defence equipment, while India has been expanding its efforts to become a larger producer and exporter of military systems. New Delhi has been encouraging overseas partnerships for domestically manufactured weapons, platforms, electronics and support systems as defence production capacity expands.

Research and development cooperation could therefore become a significant part of the relationship. Participation by the Defence Research and Development Organisation at the committee meeting creates an institutional route for exploring technology-based projects alongside conventional equipment sales and training arrangements.

The talks also come as Kuwait broadens defence engagement with partners across Asia while navigating a complex regional security environment. Its location at the northern end of the Gulf, close to Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Iran, has made military preparedness and diversified security partnerships enduring priorities for the country.

For India, deeper defence engagement with Kuwait complements its expanding strategic relationships with Gulf Cooperation Council states. New Delhi has progressively widened military exercises, naval engagements, training programmes and defence-industry cooperation with countries across the Gulf as economic and energy relationships have developed into broader strategic ties.

Brigadier General Alsakran also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi ahead of the committee meeting, paying homage to fallen military personnel. The gesture formed part of a programme combining official consultations, ceremonial engagements and meetings with defence-sector representatives.