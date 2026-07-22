Katrina Kaif fan page closes over protest silence

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A prominent Katrina Kaif fan page has announced its closure after accusing the actor of failing to support students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the police response to demonstrations in New Delhi.

The Instagram account, named “katholic_fans”, had more than 71,000 followers and had spent years sharing photographs, videos and updates about Kaif. Its administrator said the decision to stop operating the page was prompted by disappointment over her silence as students intensified demands for accountability in the national medical entrance examination system.

“I’ve been your fan since childhood, but you can’t say a word for us Indians and students who love you from the bottom of our hearts,” the administrator wrote in a post published on July 20. Another part of the message accused Kaif of not having “the spine to speak” for the students.

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The announcement quickly spread across social media, adding a celebrity dimension to a widening national debate over whether prominent actors and public figures have a responsibility to comment on political and social controversies. Kaif had not publicly responded to the fan page or issued a statement on the student demonstrations at the time of publication.

The page’s closure drew divided reactions. Some users supported the administrator, arguing that celebrities benefit from public affection and commercial endorsements and should acknowledge issues affecting millions of young people. Others said actors should not be pressured into taking positions on every public dispute and warned that silence should not automatically be treated as indifference.

Kaif, one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable stars, commands a large online following and has worked with major consumer brands. Her public image has generally remained removed from partisan debates. That approach, common among leading film personalities, has faced growing scrutiny as social media audiences demand visible responses to national crises.

The criticism followed demonstrations in New Delhi over allegations that the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper was leaked before the test. The entrance examination is used for undergraduate medical admissions and involved about two million candidates, making concerns about its integrity a major issue for students and their families.

Youth-led groups have demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, changes to the National Testing Agency and stronger safeguards against examination fraud. Protesters have also sought compensation for families affected by deaths linked to pressure surrounding the examination controversy.

Tensions escalated during a march towards Parliament on July 20. Police used barricades and force to stop demonstrators, while protesters alleged that tear gas and batons were used against students, including women. Around 180 people were reported injured during clashes, although accounts of responsibility for the violence differed between organisers and the authorities.

Thousands returned to the streets the following day despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising strict action against those responsible for examination leaks. Opposition leaders joined parts of the agitation and demanded a parliamentary debate on the handling of the examination and the police action.

Several film personalities have spoken about the demonstrations, sharpening comparisons with celebrities who have remained silent. Shabana Azmi said she witnessed students and young women facing police action during the march and praised demonstrators for maintaining restraint. Naseeruddin Shah also criticised the treatment of the protesters in an emotional social media message.

Such interventions increased pressure on other stars to declare their positions. Fan communities, once largely devoted to celebrating films, fashion and celebrity milestones, have become active spaces for political expression. Administrators can mobilise tens of thousands of followers and influence how an actor’s public conduct is interpreted.

The episode also reflects a changing relationship between celebrities and audiences. Social media has reduced the distance between public figures and supporters, creating expectations of direct engagement. Followers may view their loyalty as carrying an implicit demand for solidarity during moments of public concern.