LogoKit builds personalised phishing pages instantly

LogoKit has evolved into a cloud-based phishing platform capable of constructing customised fake login pages for individual victims as soon as they click a malicious link.

The kit uses a person’s email domain to identify their organisation, retrieve authentic branding and capture an image of the organisation’s genuine website. The material is then assembled into a convincing credential-harvesting page designed to resemble the victim’s familiar online environment.

Security researchers examining active LogoKit campaigns found that the service used Thum. io, a commercial website screenshot provider, to generate full-page images of legitimate corporate sites. These screenshots were displayed as backgrounds behind fraudulent login forms.

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Clearbit was used to obtain company logos matching the domain embedded in the victim’s email address. Other versions of the kit have drawn visual elements from Google Favicon, ImageKit and Microlink application programming interfaces.

The technique marks a shift from conventional brand impersonation, where criminals deploy static copies of Microsoft, Google or banking login pages. LogoKit instead performs environment impersonation by recreating the appearance of the organisation associated with each targeted employee.

A phishing link typically carries the intended victim’s email address within its path or query parameters. JavaScript running on the page extracts the address, isolates the domain after the “@” symbol and uses it to request relevant logos, icons and website imagery.

This means a single phishing template can target employees at thousands of organisations without requiring attackers to design separate pages. Two recipients opening the same campaign link may see entirely different branding based on their respective email domains.

Attack messages have included warnings about expiring passwords and certificates, restricted account access, failed deliveries, timesheet changes and email verification requirements. Campaign material has appeared in English, German, French, Spanish, Chinese and Korean, indicating that operators are preparing the service for broad international deployment.

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After a victim enters login details, LogoKit can transmit the stolen information directly to a Telegram bot. The user is then redirected to the legitimate website, where the valid page may load normally.

That sequence can conceal the theft. A victim may assume the first login attempt failed because of a typing mistake and enter the same credentials again on the real site without reporting the suspicious interaction.

Telegram-based collection also removes the need for a conventional attacker-controlled backend server. Traffic travels through a widely used cloud platform over standard encrypted connections, complicating detection and reducing the infrastructure that investigators can seize or disable.

LogoKit was first identified in 2021 as a modular kit that generated branded phishing pages dynamically. Earlier deployments were already capable of retrieving logos from a target’s email domain and prefilling usernames to make fraudulent forms appear credible.

Campaigns examined in 2025 used LogoKit against government, banking and logistics targets. Some pages were hosted on Amazon S3 or other mainstream cloud services and incorporated Cloudflare Turnstile verification screens to create an additional appearance of legitimacy.

The latest development adds fuller website imagery and increasingly automated assembly. Attackers can now rely on legitimate services to render the target’s public website, obtain its favicon and deliver stolen credentials, while maintaining little infrastructure of their own.

Separate credential-theft campaigns observed during July have combined similar runtime branding with pages hosted through the InterPlanetary File System. Such decentralised hosting allows identical content to be served through multiple public gateways, limiting the effectiveness of complaints directed at a single provider.

The approach also weakens security products that depend heavily on matching known phishing templates, logos or page designs. Each generated page can differ according to the victim’s organisation, while malicious domains may be newly created or hosted behind reputable cloud infrastructure.

Visual accuracy is no longer a reliable sign that a login page is genuine. Website screenshot services can reproduce current corporate imagery without attackers copying or maintaining the underlying site, while favicon services place the correct icon in the browser tab.

Defenders are being urged to examine URL structure, redirection behaviour, newly registered domains and links containing encoded email addresses. Security controls also need to assess how a page loads external imagery and where submitted information is sent.

Phishing-resistant authentication provides a stronger barrier than conventional one-time codes. FIDO2 security keys and passkeys bind authentication to the legitimate domain, preventing a fraudulent page from completing the required cryptographic exchange even when its appearance closely matches the authentic service.