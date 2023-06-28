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Maken wants full investigation into Kejriwal’s ‘sheesh mahal’

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Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday said a full-blown criminal investigation is required into the “egregious expenditure of Rs 171 crore” on the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

He welcomed the Comptroller and Auditor General’s probe into the “squandering” of public funds on Kejriwal’s “sheesh mahal”.

The Union home ministry has recommended a special CAG audit, taking note of a May 24 letter by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena which pointed out the “gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the “reconstruction” of the chief minister’s official residence.

“A full-blown criminal investigation is not just needed; it’s a demand of justice. It’s outrageous that public money was squandered on Dior-polished imported marble, million-rupee curtains, and kitchen appliances worth crores, all while demolishing a British-era heritage structure and callously decimating trees,” Maken said on Twitter.

“Sheesh Mahal Breaking News: Encouraged to see the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) stepping up to scrutinize the egregious expenditure of Rs 171 crore of public funds on Arvind Kejriwal’s opulent ‘Sheesh Mahal’. Yet, this mere audit barely scratches the surface of this flagrant misuse of resources,” the Congress leader also said.

The former union minister said this “extravagance” unfolded amidst the COVID crisis, when Delhiites were gasping for oxygen, struggling for livelihoods, and battling hunger.

“Mr Kejriwal, your audacious actions have revealed a chilling truth. You have morphed from a champion of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ and an anti-corruption crusader to a figure steeped in corruption, indulging in a king-like lifestyle in your ‘Sheesh Mahal’. A sad but fitting testament to your reign,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Maken wants full investigation into Kejriwal’s ‘sheesh mahal’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.

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