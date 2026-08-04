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Turbulence injures passengers aboard Phuket-Delhi flight

Several passengers and crew members were injured after an Air India flight from Phuket encountered turbulence and abruptly changed altitude while travelling to Delhi on Tuesday.

Flight AI2379 landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport after the disturbance during the cruise phase of its journey. Medical teams examined those affected after the aircraft reached the terminal, while airport personnel assisted passengers requiring wheelchairs or additional support.

Initial accounts indicated that about 12 to 14 people, including cabin crew, sustained injuries. Air India described the injuries as minor and said nobody was believed to be in a serious condition. A small number of passengers and employees were taken to the airport’s medical facility for precautionary assessment and care.

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The airline said the aircraft experienced a brief turbulence-related event that caused a momentary change in altitude. It confirmed that everyone on board disembarked after the landing and that support was being provided to those affected.

Airport officials had ambulances and medical personnel ready when the flight arrived. Images from the terminal showed passengers receiving assistance, including people with bandages and others being moved in wheelchairs. The precise nature of all the injuries had not been disclosed.

Preliminary operational information suggested that the aircraft lost about 300 feet of altitude during the disturbance. The figure remained subject to confirmation through flight data and the formal examination of the event. The flight had been expected to arrive in Delhi at about 11.15am.

Some accounts placed the number of injured at 10 passengers and four crew members. Other reports cited a slightly lower total. The variation reflected early assessments made while passengers were still being examined and before a final medical count was available.

A passenger claimed that several people were thrown against cabin surfaces during the jolt and alleged that injuries included damage to an ear and a shoulder. Those claims had not been independently confirmed, while the airline maintained that no serious injuries had been identified.

The aircraft, identified in preliminary reports by the registration VT-EXO, was expected to undergo technical inspections following the incident. Such checks typically examine the airframe, cabin fittings and equipment after severe or unexpected turbulence, even when the aircraft lands normally and no structural damage is immediately visible.

Air India said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities. Aviation regulators are expected to review operational records, weather information, cockpit reports and data captured by the aircraft. Investigators may also examine whether seat-belt warnings were active and whether passengers and crew were secured when the turbulence struck.

Turbulence can develop when an aircraft passes through unstable air, thunderstorms, jet-stream boundaries or rapidly changing wind patterns. Clear-air turbulence is particularly difficult to detect because it can occur outside visible cloud formations and may not always be identified by conventional onboard weather radar.

The incident underlined the danger faced by passengers who remain unrestrained when an aircraft is cruising. Aviation safety guidance advises travellers to keep their seat belts fastened whenever seated, even when the warning sign is switched off, because sudden vertical movement can occur without enough time for the crew to issue an alert.

Cabin crew members face greater exposure because their duties require them to move through the aircraft during flight. Turbulence injuries frequently occur when employees are serving meals, securing equipment or helping passengers and cannot immediately reach their seats.

Airlines use forecasts, pilot reports and information shared between aircraft to avoid areas of known turbulence. Pilots may change altitude or alter course when conditions are detected ahead. However, rapidly developing air movements can still produce unexpected jolts, particularly during monsoon weather and near powerful convective systems.

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