OpenAI names Devanathan Southeast Asia, Australia vice-president

OpenAI has appointed Meta’s India and Southeast Asia vice-president Sandhya Devanathan as its vice-president for Southeast Asia and Australia, strengthening the ChatGPT maker’s regional leadership as it expands consumer, enterprise and government engagement across Asia-Pacific.

Devanathan is due to take up the newly created role in October and will be based in Singapore, reporting to Kiran Mani, OpenAI’s managing director for Asia-Pacific. Her responsibilities will cover consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations across Southeast Asia and Australia.

The move gives OpenAI an experienced technology executive as competition intensifies among artificial intelligence companies for users, corporate customers, developers and public-sector partnerships. Devanathan has spent more than a decade at Meta and has held senior roles spanning ecommerce, gaming and country leadership across Asia-Pacific.

Devanathan announced her departure from Meta on Friday, describing the decision as “bittersweet” and saying she would take a short break before beginning her next chapter. OpenAI subsequently confirmed that she would join the company in the regional position.

Her departure also reshapes Meta’s reporting structure in one of its largest markets. Arun Srinivas, Meta’s managing director and country head for India, will report directly to Benjamin Joe, the company’s vice-president for Asia-Pacific. Srinivas had been reporting to Devanathan.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped build its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam, as well as ecommerce initiatives across Southeast Asia. She moved in 2020 to lead Meta’s gaming business in Asia-Pacific before being appointed vice-president and head of India, taking up that position in January 2023. Her remit was later expanded to include Southeast Asia.

At Meta, her work covered the company’s business and revenue priorities, relationships with major brands, advertisers, creators and partners, and the expansion of digital commerce and messaging services. She has more than 25 years of experience across banking, payments and technology.

OpenAI’s appointment places Devanathan in charge of markets where governments and companies are accelerating investment in generative artificial intelligence while also debating rules on safety, data, copyright and the use of advanced models. Her remit includes regulatory engagement, making her role important to OpenAI’s efforts to navigate differing policy regimes across Southeast Asia and Australia.

The company has been expanding its physical and management presence across Asia-Pacific, with offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Delhi. It has also strengthened its leadership in India, where it appointed former Uber executive Prabhjeet Singh as managing director earlier this year.

OpenAI has made India a significant part of its regional growth strategy as demand for generative AI tools rises among consumers, developers and businesses. In February, the company launched OpenAI for India, an initiative focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure, enterprise adoption, skills development and education partnerships.

Devanathan’s appointment extends that regional build-out beyond India, giving OpenAI a senior executive responsible for Southeast Asia and Australia from Singapore. The role combines commercial expansion with policy and operational responsibilities rather than focusing solely on sales or partnerships.

For Meta, the leadership change comes as the company continues to manage its advertising, messaging and social-media businesses across the region while increasing investment in artificial intelligence. Devanathan’s departure removes an executive who had overseen both India and Southeast Asia and had been part of Meta’s Asia-Pacific leadership structure.

When Meta appointed Devanathan to lead its India operations in 2022, the company said she would bring together its business and revenue priorities and strengthen relationships with brands, creators, advertisers and partners. She moved back to India for the role after earlier assignments in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

In her departure message, Devanathan highlighted work involving government citizen services delivered through WhatsApp in India and small businesses using Meta’s applications as digital storefronts in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. She also referred to her experience helping technology companies and creators grow across the region.