By Dr. Gyan Pathak

The issues of irregularities in examinations in India and the theft of donations in Ram Temple at Ayodhya rocked the parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on July 20 and that led to adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until 12 PM just after obituary references.

The importance of the two issues lies in the fact that Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting examinations irregularities and paper leaks in the country since June 6, 2026 at Jantar Mantar, with series of protests, including hunger strikes, and March to Parliament today July 20, in the beginning of which Delhi Police have even resorted to “lathi charge”. They have been demanding to fix accountability and resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.









These demands have also been raised by the opposition parties, and their leaders have also reached at Jantar Mantar to participate in the March to Parliament.” The issue has already emerged as a important political issue involving the “protection of the future of the students” in the country, that no political party can probably ignore. It has already been reported that after trying to suppress the CJP protest for so long, the Union Government has reached out for talks for the first time, a CJP Spokesperson, has announced today. CJP protest is supported by all students’ unions in the country barring the ABVP affiliated to the BJP and RSS family.

The importance of the issue of theft of donations in the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya lies in the fact that it was the Prime Minister of India who had announced the formation of the Trust for Ram Temple in the Parliament of India by the government, and now the member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra are the accused persons. Opposition has alleged that the government has been trying to find out scapegoats, and only some staff were arrested in the theft that was being systematically being done for years. The issue is politically sensitive for the BJP and PM Narendra Modi’s political future across India in general and in Uttar Pradesh in particular where the Ram Temple is situated and where elections are due before May 2027.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had hoped, which was hoping against hope, that ‘monsoon and Monsoon Sessions” to be productive. It was despite the preparation by the opposition INDIA bloc, to raise these two and several other issues concerning the people of the country which they believed under the yoke of the “dictatorial” government under PM Narendra Modi.

Near the parliament outside, the police resorted to teargas and lathi charge (canning) on protestors on several places, who were Marching to Parliament of India, under the banner of Cockroach Janata Party. Subsequently, internet was suspended in Central Delhi, and road traffic and metro disrupted for some time.

Multiple layers of barricading have been erected at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent protesters from entering high-security zones leading to parliament of India. There were heavy deployment of police fore all around the Parliament, including near Constitution Club, Press Club of India, near Parliament, Parliament Street, Shankar Road, Jantar Mantar and several other entry locations in New Delhi.

There were repeated disruption and adjournments in the Lok Sabha. When the House met at 12 noon after the first adjournment, it had to be adjourned again till 12:30 PM. The opposition resorted to sloganeering, and repeated pleas by the Chair to take up Zero Hour had no effect on protests. Thereafter, Dilip Saikia on the Chair, had to adjourn the proceedings till 1 PM. Opposition continued their protest when the House resumed at 1 PM. Opposition shows banners and posters, which the chair said was not acceptable, and he adjourned the House again till 2 PM.

Not only the Lok Sabha, but also Rajya Sabha proceedings were repeatedly disrupted over various issues including the examination irregularities and CJP’s protest. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issues and said that the government was trying to suppress the protests in Delhi. Amidst the logjam, Rajya Sabha chairman Vice President Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Outside the Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “This government is baton-charging the youth and students. If you don’t know how to conduct Examinations… then vacate the throne, the people will come! These people are not fit to stay in power!”

When the Lok Sabha again resumed at 2:30 PM, the opposition continued their protests and sloganeering and went into the Well of the House. Jagadmbika Pal was on the chair who had to adjourn the House again till 3 PM.

There in the Rajya Sabha, when it resumed at 2:30 PM, Harivansh was on the chair. He failed to pacify the opposition, and he had to adjourn the Upper House for the day.

Examination irregularities seemed to be at the top of the INDIA bloc’s agenda followed by the theft of the donation at Ram Temple at Ayodhya. In both the Houses, the opposition demanded that the paper leak issue be taken up on priority for discussion.

Earlier, Floor leader of the INDIA bloc held a meeting in Parliament premises to discuss their strategy, where Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were also present among other opposition leaders.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav even marched from Parliament to Jantar Mantar in support of protesting students under CJP banner. Many other leaders from opposition, celebrities and common people joined the CJP’s protest march to parliament.

“Why lathi-charge peaceful protestors,” asked Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. “Lathi-charge is not an act of non-violence. It is an act of violence.”

Lok Sabha once again resumed at 3 PM, but only to be adjourned for the day. Opposition continued protests demanding discussion on examination irregularities, protest by students, and the suppression of the protest by the Modi government.

Nevertheless, all these have combined impact on the Union Government, that had avoided any talk with the protesting students so far, is now for the first time talking with their leaders today on July 20. Union Minister of Health JP Nadda, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Minister or Home Amit Shah have been reported as key government representatives who are trying to diffuse the crisis, including the political fallout. (IPA Service)

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