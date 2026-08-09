Chadha’s Modi meeting fuels Punjab role speculation

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, describing their interaction as detailed and enriching as attention grows around his possible role in the party’s preparations for the Punjab Assembly election next year. ][1])

Chadha shared photographs of the 8 August meeting on social media and called it “a morning I will cherish”. He said he was grateful for Modi’s time and the opportunity to benefit from the Prime Minister’s insights and guidance. Neither Chadha nor the Prime Minister’s office disclosed the subjects discussed during the meeting. ][1])

The interaction has nevertheless drawn political attention because of Chadha’s transition from a prominent Aam Aadmi Party face to a BJP parliamentarian. Chadha was among a group of AAP Rajya Sabha members who moved to the BJP in April, substantially altering the political equations surrounding the party’s representation from Punjab in the Upper House.

His meeting with Modi comes as the BJP steps up organisational activity ahead of the 2027 Punjab election, where it is attempting to expand beyond the electoral space it historically occupied during its long alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. The party is working to build a broader independent presence while speculation continues over whether ties with the Akalis could eventually be revived.

Chadha offers the BJP a recognisable political face with experience in both Punjab and Delhi politics. Before changing parties, he had emerged as one of AAP’s leading national spokespersons and was closely associated with its political expansion. His communication skills and visibility among younger voters had made him one of the party’s best-known parliamentarians.

His move also gave the BJP a leader familiar with the political organisation and campaign methods of its principal opponent in Punjab. AAP won a commanding majority in the 2022 state election, making the contest especially important for the BJP as it seeks to improve its position against both the governing party and the Congress.

The BJP’s Punjab preparations have gathered pace as state leaders hold consultations with the national leadership on election strategy, organisation and possible alliances. Party calculations include outreach to communities where its traditional support has remained limited and the recruitment of leaders capable of strengthening its presence outside established urban constituencies.

Chadha has also become increasingly visible in parliamentary interventions since joining the BJP. During a Rajya Sabha intervention earlier this month, he spoke on student concerns surrounding examination integrity, framing the issue as a struggle between merit and malpractice rather than a contest between political parties.

That intervention added to speculation that the BJP leadership could use Chadha more prominently in its outreach to younger voters. Reports have also linked his name to discussion about a larger organisational or government role, although there has been no official announcement assigning him any new responsibility.

The meeting with Modi therefore carries political significance beyond its publicly stated courtesies, particularly because Punjab is entering an increasingly active pre-election phase. Chadha’s association with the Prime Minister could strengthen perceptions that the former AAP leader is being integrated into the BJP’s national political structure rather than being confined to a limited parliamentary role.

His political repositioning also gives the BJP another potential campaigner against the Punjab government. Having been closely identified with AAP during an important phase of its growth, Chadha can draw on first-hand knowledge of the party’s organisation and political messaging while presenting himself to voters under a sharply different political banner.