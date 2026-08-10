IIT Delhi chant dispute widens secularism debate

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A Sanskrit recitation at IIT Delhi’s 57th Convocation has triggered a political argument over religion in educational institutions after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed questioned why what she described as the Gayatri Mantra was played during the ceremony.

The controversy quickly shifted, however, from whether a religious chant belonged at an academic event to what was actually recited. IIT Kanpur alumnus Gyan C Mehta, a 1968 Physics graduate and gold medallist, challenged the identification of the verses as the Gayatri Mantra. Others familiar with Sanskrit texts have also identified the recitation as passages from the Shikshavalli, the first section of the Taittiriya Upanishad.

The distinction has complicated a debate that initially centred on secularism and the role of religious symbolism in publicly funded educational institutions.

Mohamed said she had no personal objection to the Gayatri Mantra and referred to hearing it regularly at home. Her objection was to its presumed inclusion in an IIT convocation, arguing that educational institutions should remain free of religious chants and slogans associated with any faith.

The August 8 ceremony in New Delhi was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief guest. The Sanskrit recitation could be heard as the ceremonial proceedings were under way, prompting political and social-media commentary after clips from the event circulated online.

The Gayatri Mantra is one of the best-known Vedic verses and is widely used in Hindu devotional practice. The passage identified by Mehta and other commentators belongs to a different part of Vedic literature and is closely associated with education, teachers, learning and the responsibilities of students.

The Shikshavalli forms part of the Taittiriya Upanishad, which is associated with the Krishna Yajurveda. Its teachings cover instruction, discipline, truthfulness, ethical conduct, respect for teachers and parents, and the duties expected of a student after completing formal education.

That educational context has become central to those defending its use at the convocation. They argue that the verses were not introduced simply as an act of worship but were connected to an older tradition in which teachers offered ethical guidance to students completing their studies.

Critics maintain that the textual origin does not entirely settle the broader question. The Taittiriya Upanishad remains a sacred Hindu philosophical text, and they contend that state-supported institutions should exercise caution when incorporating material derived from one religious tradition into official ceremonies.

Supporters counter that treating every Sanskrit or Vedic text as exclusively devotional ignores the philosophical, linguistic and educational dimensions of such works. They also point to the long-standing incorporation of cultural traditions into university ceremonies, including academic robes, processions, oaths and songs that arose from particular historical and civilisational settings.

The dispute has consequently moved beyond the original claim about the Gayatri Mantra. It now touches on a larger question confronting universities: whether material originating in religious traditions can also be treated as cultural or philosophical heritage when used in an academic context.

IIT Delhi’s convocation otherwise focused heavily on science, technology and research. Modi urged graduates to remain curious and adaptable as technological change accelerates. He spoke about developments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced research, while emphasising the importance of continued learning beyond formal degrees.

During his visit, Modi also inaugurated Param Pragya, an artificial intelligence-focused high-performance computing facility at IIT Delhi’s Sonipat campus. The facility is intended to strengthen research in AI, data science, advanced computing and interdisciplinary applications.

The institute’s official convocation material lists August 8 as the date of the 57th ceremony and records the programme as part of IIT Delhi’s annual academic proceedings. The event included the presentation of degrees and medals, addresses to graduating students and other established convocation rituals.

The dispute over the chant has unfolded alongside another argument arising from clips of the ceremony, including claims that students were instructed to bow before Modi while receiving medals. Images showing students lowering their heads circulated widely, although the movement was also consistent with recipients positioning themselves for medals to be placed around their necks.

As arguments over those images developed, the Sanskrit recitation became a separate flashpoint. Mohamed’s intervention gave the issue a direct political dimension, while challenges to her description of the verses redirected attention towards the accuracy of the original claim.