By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Both Houses – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha – of the Parliament of India adjourned for the second day of the Monsoon Session on July 21 amid protests by the opposition seeking discussion on the police “brutality unleashed” on students during their “March to Parliament” on July 20. The March was led by Cockroach Janata Party, which was blocked by barricades erected by the Delhi Police, which later resorted to canning and tear gassed the protestors in which over 60 students were injured. Police said that 118 police officials were also sustained injuries while 70 protestors were detained.

July 20 was the first day of the Monsoon Session the Parliament. The opposition rocked the parliament with protests and repeated disruptions over CJP protests and demanded discussions on the examination irregularities and paper leaks including in the NEET examination, for which government was not ready. Both the Houses witnessed repeated disruptions and it was not possible to conduct the proceedings leading to adjournment of the Houses for the day. The first day of the Monsoon session was completely washed out.









Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting examinations irregularities and paper leaks in the country since June 6, 2026 at Jantar Mantar, with series of protests, including hunger strikes, and March to Parliament on July 20, the day on which Jantar Mantar protest site was completely cleared of protestors and their makeshift tents. Nevertheless, students have reclaimed the protest site again today July 21 in the morning and protest continues. They have been demanding to fix accountability and resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Government clearly tried to suppress the movement by not talking to the protestors and using force against the protestors – first, by forcefully shifting Sonam Wangchuk on 21st day of his hunger strike from the protest site to hospital, secondly by resorting to lathi-charge and teargas the protestors on the March to Parliament on July 20, thirdly detaining scores of them, and fourthly by clearing the protest site of them. Government’s intention of suppression was betrayed by a statement of Union Minister of Health J P Nadda who said that “on request of the protestors” he talked with them and received their demand letter.

Even though the government’s arrogance was clear from Nadda’s statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as stated by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, said on Tuesday in the NDA’s parliamentary party meeting, that “security and future of youth” was the government’s priority. Rijiju said that the prime minister stated that “NEET paper leak should not be an issue of partisan politics” as it is a “national issue and not a matter of one state or the Centre alone.” Prime Minister has called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholder to prevent paper leaks in future examinations, and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure strict action against those involved in paper leaks and safeguarding the interest of the country’s youth.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said that Narendra Modi is India’s most ‘anti-youth PM India has ever had’ adding “tear-gassing students, lathi-charging students is not democratic… They have legitimate demands. The Prime Minister should accept these demands and do something about it.” In a post on X, he claimed there had been 152 paper leaks affecting 7.5 crore students, and questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remained in office.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also led a protest by his party outside the official residence of Prime Minister at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi and demanded resignations by PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Home Amit Shah over the police action against protestors during their “March to Parliament”.

In the parliament, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed continued uproar and sloganeering with opposition demanding discussions on the NEET paper ‘leak’ issue and the police crackdown on the protestors on their March to Parliament on July 20. Even ahead of the day’s session, LOP Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to allow a discussion in the House on the “brutality unleashed” on students and the government’s “complete lack of accountability” for the examination crisis.

Rahul Gandhi said outside the parliament that the Speaker told the opposition MPs that he needs permission from the government to bring up a discussion on the “brutality” on students during the CJP protest march. This police behaviour of “thrashing students” who are seeking their rights is “completely un-Indian”, he said to reporters.

Amidst repeated disruption, both the Houses adjourned several times, and resumed only to be adjourned again. Both the Houses were adjourned for the day after 2 PM. In Rajya Sabha, the leader of the House and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of brutal police crackdown on CJP protestor youths. Disruption started immediately thereafter. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury even filed an adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha alleging that several gates of Parliament were sealed and internet services were suspended, preventing MPs from leaving the House to meet citizens protesting nearby. Heavy deployment of armed personnel and barricades created an “unprecedented lockdown of Parliament.”

Minutes after Lok Sabha began proceedings for the day, disruption started and the Speaker had to adjourn the House till noon. The House reconvened at 12 PM, only to be adjourned till 2 PM. The House again resumed at 2 PM, but had to be adjourned for the day due to sloganeering and protest by the opposition demanding discussion on “brutality” on students. (IPA Service)

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