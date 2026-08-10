“Boundless Creativity, Connecting Youth” China–Indonesia Youth Cultural Exchange Series Held in Jakarta

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 August 2026 – On August 6, the “Boundless Creativity, Connecting Youth” China–Indonesia Youth Cultural Exchange Series was held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event was jointly hosted by the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC) and Indonesia’s GARUDA TV, with co-organized by Luoyang Radio and Television Media Group Co., Ltd. and Coocaa, a brand under Skyworth Group. More than 800 people attended the opening ceremony. Among them were representatives from government agencies, cultural circles, news media, and creative industries, as well as youth delegates from higher education institutions across both nations.

At the event, the exhibitions Her Bloom: A Digital Cultural Heritage Exhibition on Luoyang, the Divine Capital and the Indonesian leg of Emerging Forces, Boundless Horizons: A Global Touring Exhibition Series Featuring Young Chinese Artists officially opened. The event also launched a China–Indonesia media organization, FAST Media Alliance, the Indonesian broadcast of the micro-drama Her Bloom, and the China–Indonesia Visual Project—Nanyang Film Festival, among other collaborative initiatives.

In her remarks, Anindita Kusuma Listya, Special Advisor to the Minister of Culture for Cultural Diplomacy and Cultural Industries at Ministry of Culture of Indonesia, expressed her strong appreciation for the event’s focus on youth connectivity, digital innovation, and media co-creation. She noted that Indonesia has consistently attached great importance to cultural exchanges and cooperation with China, encouraging young people, arts professionals, media organizations, and cultural and creative enterprises from both countries to engage in regular, in-depth, and multidimensional collaboration. As nations with diverse civilizations, Indonesia and China enjoy vast potential for cooperation and closely aligned development needs in cultural heritage preservation, digital cultural and creative industries, film and television production, and youth innovation.

Wang Siping, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, said in his remarks that cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Indonesia have yielded fruitful results in recent years, while people-to-people exchanges have continued to gain momentum. He expressed the hope that young people from both countries would engage more frequently and that more events such as “Boundless Creativity, Connecting Youth” would be organized and widely attended. China is ready to pursue more cooperation with Indonesia and share more opportunities. China also stands ready to work hand in hand with Indonesia to cultivate the fertile ground of people-to-people exchanges, expand channels for youth engagement, strengthen the “people-to-people pillar” of bilateral relations, and advance the high-quality building of a China–Indonesia community with a shared future.

Al Busyra Basnur, Chairman of the Indonesia–China Friendship Association, noted in his remarks that both China and Indonesia possess abundant pools of young talent. Cooperation among outstanding young people from the two countries, he said, will not only deepen bilateral relations but also inject fresh momentum into regional prosperity, technological progress, and the building of a more peaceful and closely connected world. He expressed his hope of holding in-depth discussions with all parties during the subsequent activities on such issues as advancing China–Indonesia relations, talent development, and educational exchanges, with a view to identifying practical avenues for cooperation.

Arianto Surojo, Consul General of Indonesia in Guangzhou, said that the event was innovative in concept and far-reaching in significance, providing a high-level platform for cultural exchanges between Indonesia and China in the new era. Youth-oriented, digital, and innovative forms of exchange such as this, he noted, enable people—especially young people—in both countries to gain a more direct understanding of one another and forge deeper connections. They also help elevate cultural exchanges between Indonesia and China from the superficial to the substantive, enriching the content of bilateral people-to-people cooperation. “When young people thrive, nations thrive; when young people are strong, nations are strong,” he said. “Let us embrace the spirit of exploration and innovation and jointly write a new chapter in the friendship between our two countries.”

Li Mian, Deputy President of CICC, said that CICC has long worked with media organizations in Southeast Asia to promote cultural exchanges. Over the years, C ICC has actively advanced audiovisual cooperation with mainstream media outlets in Indonesia and elsewhere in Southeast Asia through the television program UPanda Cinema. Through this event, CIC C has launched such collaborative projects as the China–Indonesia media organization, FAST Media Alliance, the broadcast of the micro-drama Her Bloom, and the China–Indonesia Visual Project. These initiatives aim to tell the story of China–Indonesia friendship, share digital technologies and high-quality resources, and promote deeper, more substantive cooperation between the two countries.

Atika Suri, Editor-in-Chief of Indonesia’s GARUDA TV, said that the event, focusing on youth exchange and cultural empowerment, carried out a rich array of activities, including digital cultural heritage exhibitions, joint visual exhibitions, and touring exhibitions of young artists. It not only carries forward the traditional friendship between Indonesia and China, she said, but also represents an active exploration of new models and pathways for people-to-people cooperation in the new era.

Li Jing, Vice President of Coocaa, a Skyworth Group company, and CEO of Coolita, said that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart television, and FAST are driving the global media industry into a new digital era, creating fresh opportunities for cultural communication and international media cooperation. During the event, Coolita and CICC jointly launched the China–Indonesia media organization, FAST Media Alliance. Going forward, they will work with Indonesian media organizations and partners such as Tencent Cloud to explore innovative models in artificial intelligence, FAST, and digital content distribution; drive the digital transformation of traditional media; and promote innovation in the digital cultural industries of both countries.

The event also featured themed roundtable discussions bringing together esteemed institutions and figures. Participants included China National Archives of Publications and Culture, Tencent Cloud, “Honor of Kings”, the acting head of the Institute of Social Sciences and Humanities (ISSH) at Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency, the University of Indonesia, LSPR Institute of Communication and Business, the Jakarta Film Commission, the renowned game studio Anantarupa Studios, and the visual creative studio Mono Studio. They were joined by Indonesian contemporary painting master Sidik Martowidjojo (Ma Yongqiang) and Chinese young artist Ren Zhe.

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