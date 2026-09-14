Pinduoduo discounts iPhone 18 Pro by 900 yuan

China’s online retailers have begun offering the iPhone 18 Pro at discounts of up to 900 yuan only two days after pre-orders opened, cutting the effective price of Apple’s new flagship below its official launch level before retail sales begin.

The 256GB iPhone 18 Pro was listed on Pinduoduo at 9,099 yuan on Monday after platform and store incentives, compared with Apple’s official mainland China price of 9,999 yuan. The reduction is being funded through retailer subsidies and coupons rather than an official Apple price cut.

Pinduoduo’s offer combined a subsidised platform price with a 600-yuan store coupon, bringing the checkout cost to 9,099 yuan for eligible buyers. The listing indicated tens of thousands of orders and promised delivery by September 27, although availability and coupon access could change as the promotion continued.

Apple’s own online store and official channels continued to show the iPhone 18 Pro at the full 9,999-yuan starting price. Apple’s flagship store on Tmall was also focused on interest-free instalments rather than a direct reduction, while some other sellers were offering smaller incentives or trade-in-linked benefits.

Prices elsewhere were less aggressive. JD continued to display the 256GB model at 9,999 yuan when checked on Monday, while some Taobao offers relied on operator benefits, renewal subsidies or trade-in incentives. The variation showed that the headline reduction was not a uniform market-wide repricing of Apple’s newest Pro handset.

The early discount comes after Apple opened pre-orders in mainland China at 8pm on September 12. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are due to go on general sale on September 18, placing the retailer promotion several days ahead of the formal release.

Demand signals were mixed across sales channels. Several configurations became harder to obtain shortly after pre-orders opened, with delivery estimates for some iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max variants moving into late September or early October. That makes the appearance of a 900-yuan discount notable, but it does not by itself establish weak demand for the range.

Apple priced the iPhone 18 Pro from 9,999 yuan in China, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at 10,999 yuan. Both models begin with 256GB of storage and are offered in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions. Apple is selling the phones in black, silver, glacier blue and burgundy.

The company unveiled the Pro models on September 9, introducing its A20 Pro processor and a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with variable aperture. Apple has also highlighted improved battery life, upgraded on-device artificial intelligence performance and changes to the camera system as central features of the new generation.

The pricing move underscores the intensity of competition among China’s major e-commerce platforms during high-profile smartphone launches. Retailers commonly use flagship electronics to attract traffic, deploying platform subsidies, limited-time coupons and payment incentives that can push transaction prices below manufacturers’ official levels without altering the recommended retail price.

A similar pattern has appeared around earlier iPhone launches, when large platforms subsidised new models soon after pre-orders or sales began. Such promotions can narrow the gap between Apple’s premium positioning and the prices of competing high-end phones, while also giving platforms a way to compete for customers during launch periods.

The structure of Monday’s offer is therefore important. Buyers were not receiving a 900-yuan reduction directly from Apple. The lower price depended on incentives available through the retailer, and the final amount could vary according to coupon eligibility, payment method, membership status and stock.

Apple separately offers trade-in credits in China for customers exchanging eligible older iPhones. Its official programme provides credits ranging from 900 yuan to 8,300 yuan for qualifying devices, but those values depend on the model and condition of the handset being traded and are distinct from the retailer discount on a new iPhone 18 Pro.