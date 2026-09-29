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Republican candidates press Trump to end Iran war

Republican candidates in several closely contested US races are urging President Donald Trump to bring the war with Iran to a swift end, widening a party split as soaring fuel costs and voter dissatisfaction intensify pressure ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The shift is most visible among Republicans who had previously supported Trump’s military campaign or opposed congressional efforts to restrain it. Mike Rogers, the Republican Senate candidate in Michigan, and Representative Ashley Hinson, the party’s Senate candidate in Iowa, have called for the conflict to end quickly, linking their appeals to the financial strain facing households, farmers and businesses.

Their change in tone comes as Trump continues to defend the campaign while also saying diplomatic contacts could produce an agreement. Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump said the United States would win the war “very soon” and predicted petrol prices would fall sharply once the fighting ended. US and Iranian officials have separately been communicating with mediators over possible terms for ending hostilities.

The political pressure has also reached Congress. The Senate last week rejected a war powers resolution aimed at curbing Trump’s military action against Iran by 50 votes to 49. Four Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joined Democrats supporting the measure, while Democrat John Fetterman opposed it.

Earlier, the House approved a similar measure by 220 votes to 204, with seven Republicans joining Democrats. They included Iowa Representatives Zach Nunn and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who had previously opposed attempts to restrict Trump’s authority. Nunn said sustained combat operations required congressional authorisation and declared that he would not support another open-ended war.

Miller-Meeks said she would not vote to keep American troops in an open-ended conflict while Iowans were paying heavily at the pump. The votes marked the largest Republican defection in the House over the war and underscored the pressure confronting incumbents in competitive districts.

Hinson has also backed measures intended to reduce fuel costs, including a suspension of federal petrol taxes and restrictions on diesel exports. Trump subsequently said he supported the idea of limiting diesel exports, although administration officials and energy industry groups have warned that such restrictions could disrupt refinery economics and produce unintended price increases in some regions.

Fuel prices have become a central political problem because the Iran conflict has disrupted energy markets and shipping routes. Diesel costs have risen especially sharply, feeding into freight, farming and food expenses. Higher energy costs have compounded broader voter concerns about inflation and household affordability, giving candidates in agricultural and manufacturing states an incentive to emphasise economic consequences rather than the administration’s strategic case for the war.

Trump has argued that military action was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and has repeatedly maintained that Tehran can be forced into an acceptable settlement. At the United Nations General Assembly last week, he delivered a stark warning to Iran while insisting that US pressure would ultimately succeed.

Republicans calling for a faster end have generally stopped short of repudiating Trump’s original decision to use force. Rogers, who previously supported the administration’s approach, has said the war must end immediately, while Hinson has framed her position around securing a successful conclusion and easing costs for Americans. Their Democratic opponents have accused them of changing position because of electoral pressure.

The dispute has sharpened as polling indicates broad public unease over the conflict and Trump’s handling of it. Republican support for his approach has also weakened from earlier stages of the war, adding to concerns within the party as candidates campaign on economic issues that are directly affected by energy prices.

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