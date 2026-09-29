Skyro Obtains Moneylending Licence in Malaysia Following Success in the Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Skyro, a high-growth consumer finance group, today announced that its Malaysian entity now holds a moneylender’s licence issued by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), authorising it to conduct online moneylending in Malaysia, which will become its second market in Southeast Asia following the Philippines. The company plans to launch its first product in Malaysia, cash loans, in the coming months.

Founded in 2022, Skyro has already established a strong presence in the Philippines, where it uses an AI-powered credit-scoring model designed to serve customers who may be underserved by traditional banks. Since its founding, the company has disbursed more than USD 600 million in loans, expanded its user base to more than 7 million and reached operating break-even in the first half of 2026.

Skyro plans to adapt the business model that has proven successful in the Philippines to the Malaysian market. The company enters Malaysia as the country’s consumer credit sector is undergoing significant regulatory reform, following the introduction of the Consumer Credit Act 2025 and the establishment of the Consumer Credit Commission.

Arsen Liametov, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Skyro, said:

“We use advanced AI-based scoring tools to provide convenient and intuitive credit products to people underserved by traditional banks. Our success in the Philippines gives us confidence in this approach, which we plan to adapt for other markets across Southeast Asia and beyond.”

With a population of around 35 million, Malaysia represents an important market for the expansion of digital financial services. While most of the population has access to bank accounts, consumers with limited credit histories or without verified income may find it difficult to obtain traditional bank loans. In the Philippines, Skyro uses AI and alternative data to assess creditworthiness, and it intends to apply a similar approach in Malaysia that has been adapted to local conditions and regulatory requirements.

Nasim Aliev, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Skyro, said:

“Ambitions shouldn’t have to wait. Across Southeast Asia, we see the same pattern: hardworking people are held back not by a lack of effort but by a temporary cash gap standing between them and a real opportunity. In Malaysia, we plan to develop credit products that give people a solution to this challenge while ensuring full control and transparency over their spending.”

Skyro plans to enter the Malaysian market with cash loans and intends to introduce further credit products in Malaysia over time. Skyro has also announced plans to expand into other markets, including Saudi Arabia, and to build an ecosystem of financial products.

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About Skyro

Skyro is a high-growth, digital-first fintech group delivering scalable, responsible financial access across high-potential emerging markets. Powered by proprietary data science, AI-driven credit decisioning, and alternative-data scoring, the company combines a mobile-native experience with modular fintech architecture to serve underserved client segments at scale.

As of 2026, Skyro has a registered user base of more than 7 million and a credit portfolio exceeding USD 200 million. The company’s ambition is to become a leading full-spectrum financial services group across high-potential markets by combining capability proven at scale with a commitment to building each business around the needs of the market it serves.

https://www.skyro.io/skyro-story