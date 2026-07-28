Saudi and Jordanian forces destroy incoming drones

Saudi Arabia and Jordan intercepted drones targeting their territory on Monday, exposing the persistent danger from armed groups across the region despite a pause in direct hostilities between the United States and Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said several unmanned aircraft launched from Iraqi territory were destroyed before they could strike oil facilities in the Eastern Province and the capital, Riyadh. The ministry blamed Iran-backed armed groups operating in Iraq and called on Baghdad to prevent its territory from being used as a launch point for attacks on the kingdom.

No casualties or major disruption to oil production were announced. Saudi authorities did not identify the facilities targeted or disclose the number and type of drones involved. The Eastern Province contains some of the world’s most important petroleum infrastructure, including processing plants, refineries, export terminals and oilfields operated by Saudi Aramco.

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Jordan’s armed forces separately said the Royal Jordanian Air Force shot down two drones after they entered the kingdom’s airspace on Monday morning. The interceptions caused no casualties or property damage, while military engineering teams secured locations where debris fell.

Jordanian authorities said the drones did not cross into Israeli territory and that their point of origin remained under investigation. The military maintained heightened surveillance of the country’s airspace after repeated missile and drone incursions during the wider confrontation involving Iran, the US and Israel.

The attacks demonstrated the ability of regional armed groups to sustain pressure even as Washington and Tehran halted strikes to allow diplomatic contacts. US President Donald Trump said talks were progressing but warned that military operations could resume if negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

Iran said it had stopped retaliatory action after the US suspended its bombing campaign. Tehran, however, disputed claims that direct negotiations were taking place, maintaining that communications were being conducted through intermediaries.

Qatar, Pakistan and Oman have been involved in efforts to prevent renewed fighting. The diplomatic activity is focused on restoring a ceasefire, easing restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and addressing disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional military network.

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Iraq ordered an investigation into Saudi Arabia’s allegation that the drones had been launched from its territory. Baghdad said it would examine information supplied by Riyadh and take legal action against any group found responsible.

An umbrella organisation representing Iran-aligned factions in Iraq rejected the Saudi accusation. The denial highlighted the difficulties faced by Baghdad in controlling armed groups that possess missiles, drones and independent command structures while also maintaining political influence within the country.

The latest incidents have increased pressure on Iraq to demonstrate that it can prevent cross-border attacks. Saudi Arabia and Iraq have strengthened diplomatic and economic ties over the past several years, reopening border routes and expanding cooperation in trade, energy and investment.

Attacks originating from Iraqi territory could place that relationship at risk and expose Baghdad to stronger demands from Gulf governments and Washington to restrict militia activity. Iraq has repeatedly said its constitution does not permit the country to be used as a base for aggression against neighbouring states.

The danger to Saudi energy infrastructure carries broader implications for oil markets. Brent crude had fallen sharply on Monday as the pause in US strikes reduced fears of a prolonged supply disruption, retreating below $90 a barrel after climbing above $100 during the escalation.

Prices remained vulnerable to renewed attacks on production sites, pipelines and export terminals. The Strait of Hormuz also continued to operate below normal capacity, with shipping companies limiting transits because of threats, vessel seizures and uncertainty over safe passage.

The waterway connects Gulf producers with global markets and carries a major share of internationally traded oil and liquefied natural gas. Any sustained disruption would raise transport and insurance costs while forcing some exporters to rely on longer or more limited alternative routes.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in missile and drone defence systems after earlier attacks exposed the vulnerability of concentrated energy infrastructure. The kingdom uses a layered network of radar, fighter aircraft and ground-based interceptors, supported by intelligence cooperation with the US and regional partners.

Jordan has also expanded its air-defence role as missiles and drones pass through or approach its airspace. Amman has insisted that it will intercept projectiles considered a threat to its population, regardless of their intended destination.