UAE vows to protect Hormuz navigation rights

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE has pledged to defend its sovereignty and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz after another Adnoc vessel was attacked while crossing the strategic waterway, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s determination to keep its energy trade moving despite escalating maritime threats.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said repeated attacks on Adnoc tankers would not force the country to change its approach. He said the UAE would continue pursuing a policy combining deterrence, diplomacy and adherence to international law while protecting its sovereign rights and commercial interests.

The latest attack took place on Friday, August 14, as an Adnoc-affiliated vessel transited the Strait of Hormuz. No injuries were reported and the situation aboard the vessel was brought under control. It was the third attack involving Adnoc vessels within a week, intensifying concerns over the security of shipping through one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran for the attack and called for an immediate halt to strikes on commercial vessels. It said targeting shipping and obstructing international maritime routes constituted a direct threat to regional stability, global trade and energy security.

Abu Dhabi also said the attack violated UN Security Council Resolution 2817, adopted in March, which reaffirmed freedom of navigation and rejected attacks on commercial vessels or actions obstructing international maritime routes. The UAE has demanded the complete and unconditional reopening of the strait.

Dr Gargash said Abu Dhabi would work to strengthen a unified Gulf position as regional governments confront the wider security implications of the confrontation. His remarks indicated that the UAE intends to combine defensive measures with diplomatic engagement rather than allow attacks on its shipping to dictate its regional policy.

The Strait of Hormuz has become one of the central pressure points in the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Shipping traffic through the passage has fallen sharply as military activity, vessel attacks and restrictions imposed by Tehran have increased the risks facing commercial operators.

Around a fifth of globally traded petroleum traditionally moves through the strait, making disruption there particularly significant for international oil and gas markets. The narrow passage between Iran and Oman connects Gulf producers with the Arabian Sea and major customers across Asia and other regions.

Adnoc has faced a sustained series of attacks since the regional war began on February 28. Eighteen company vessels have now been targeted, with missiles and drones among the weapons used. One crew member has been killed and about 20 people have been injured during those incidents.

The mounting danger has forced Adnoc to adapt its export operations while seeking to maintain supplies to customers. The company established a shuttle system to move crude through Hormuz for ship-to-ship transfers, helping cargoes reach international buyers despite lower shipping activity and sharply higher maritime risks.

The strategy has become increasingly important as the UAE expands its oil marketing operations and seeks greater flexibility in global crude sales. Adnoc has widened spot-market activity, offered more flexible commercial terms and expanded dealings with trading companies as wartime disruption alters traditional Gulf oil flows.

The company is also enlarging its shipping capacity. Investments include six new very large crude carriers as Abu Dhabi strengthens its ability to manage exports and reduce dependence on vessels chartered by customers. Maintaining reliable access through Hormuz remains important despite the UAE’s alternative export infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi already operates the Habshan-Fujairah oil pipeline, which allows substantial volumes of crude produced in the emirate to reach the port of Fujairah without passing through Hormuz. The pipeline provides an important strategic alternative, but the scale and diversity of UAE energy exports mean maritime access through the strait remains commercially significant.

Iran has sought to link the future operation of Hormuz to wider negotiations surrounding the war, sanctions and regional security. Tehran has demanded guarantees against further military action, sanctions relief and compensation among the conditions associated with reopening the passage. Negotiations involving regional mediators have so far failed to produce a permanent arrangement restoring normal commercial traffic.

The UAE’s position remains that navigation cannot be subjected to political pressure or economic coercion. Its Foreign Ministry described attacks on commercial shipping and the use of Hormuz as leverage as acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.