SBI and Solana target Japan’s on-chain finance market

SBI Holdings and the Solana Foundation have formed a strategic partnership to develop an on-chain financial market centred on Japan, spanning stablecoins, tokenised securities, institutional services and cross-border settlement infrastructure.

The collaboration will involve the Solana Foundation acquiring a stake in SBI R3 Japan, a blockchain-focused company jointly backed by SBI Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. SBI R3 Japan is set to be renamed SBI Solana Global, subject to the necessary corporate procedures.

The venture aims to create a regulated market for digital financial assets originating in Japan and connect it with financial centres across Asia and other international markets. Solana will serve as a core blockchain network for the planned services, although SBI has continued to pursue a broader multi-chain strategy across its digital asset operations.

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SBI Solana Global will support the issuance and distribution of stablecoins, including JPYSC, a yen-denominated token designed for settlement and payment use. The partnership will also work on tokenising real-world assets such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, investment funds and property.

Tokenisation allows ownership or claims over traditional assets to be represented digitally on a blockchain. Supporters say the model can shorten settlement times, automate compliance processes and widen access to investment products. Financial institutions, however, must address legal certainty, investor protection, cybersecurity, custody and the compatibility of blockchain systems with established market infrastructure.

The partners also plan to build cross-border settlement rails and offer on-chain financial services to institutional investors. Another area of work will be payment infrastructure designed for transactions initiated by artificial intelligence agents, reflecting growing interest in systems that allow software applications to make automated, programmable payments.

Japan has emerged as one of Asia’s more structured digital asset markets after introducing rules governing stablecoins and strengthening requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges. Yen-backed tokens can be issued through regulated entities under a framework intended to protect redemption rights and ensure adequate reserve management.

The regulatory environment has encouraged banks, securities companies and technology groups to explore blockchain applications beyond cryptocurrency trading. Areas under development include digital bonds, tokenised deposits, stablecoin transfers and blockchain-based settlement for securities and commercial transactions.

SBI has steadily expanded its position across the digital asset industry. Its portfolio covers cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain infrastructure, institutional trading, tokenised securities and international payment systems. The group has also developed relationships with companies and networks including Ripple, Circle, Chainlink, R3 and Startale.

The Solana partnership deepens that strategy by adding a public blockchain known for high transaction capacity and comparatively low fees. Solana has attracted developers in decentralised finance, payments and tokenised assets, while also seeking greater adoption among regulated financial institutions.

SBI-backed institutional trading company B2C2 had already selected Solana as a principal network for stablecoin settlement. That initiative provided an earlier link between the two groups and demonstrated SBI’s interest in using the network for professional financial transactions rather than focusing solely on retail crypto activity.

The new venture also marks a shift for SBI R3 Japan, which was established around enterprise blockchain technology and the Corda platform. Its planned transformation into SBI Solana Global brings a public blockchain more directly into a business previously associated with permissioned financial networks.

SBI and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will remain involved as shareholders alongside the Solana Foundation. The ownership structure is intended to combine regulated financial expertise, banking relationships and blockchain engineering capabilities.

Japan’s financial sector has shown growing interest in tokenised bonds. SBI has previously arranged blockchain-based debt products for retail investors, including offerings that combine conventional interest payments with digital asset-related benefits. Such transactions have helped test demand, distribution channels and operational procedures for securities issued or managed using distributed ledgers.

The partnership’s emphasis on corporate bonds, commercial paper and funds suggests a larger institutional ambition. These markets require reliable identity checks, transfer controls, disclosure standards and links to conventional money. Stablecoins could provide the settlement asset, while smart contracts could automate payments, ownership transfers and some administrative functions.