Sharjah extends summer promotions to mid-September

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah has extended its flagship summer shopping and tourism campaign until 15 September, giving retailers, hotels and entertainment venues additional time to attract visitors during the holiday and back-to-school periods.

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 is being organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, with the participation of government bodies, private companies, shopping centres and hospitality operators across the emirate.

The campaign, launched on 1 July, offers discounts of up to 75 per cent on fashion, fragrances, accessories, electronics, home furnishings and other consumer products. Restaurants, cafés and hotels are also providing packages designed to encourage families and tourists to spend more time in Sharjah during the warmer months.

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The extension forms part of a broader summer programme spanning 114 consecutive days, the longest season developed under the initiative. Hotel and hospitality promotions began on 25 May, before the retail component was introduced across Sharjah’s cities and regions.

More than 55 public and private sector partners are supporting the programme. Organisers have assembled over 60 tourism packages and experiences covering cultural attractions, coastal destinations, desert activities, shopping and family entertainment.

The expanded schedule is intended to carry promotional activity through the start of the academic year, traditionally an important period for purchases of clothing, stationery, electronics and household supplies. Participating businesses are expected to introduce additional back-to-school offers as the campaign moves into August and September.

More than 700 prizes are being distributed through five major electronic draws and promotional events. The first draw was scheduled for 18 July at Mega Mall, followed by draws at Sahara Centre on 1 August, Sharjah Central Mall on 15 August and Rahmania Mall on 29 August. The final draw will be held at 06 Mall on 15 September.

The prize pool includes 30 gold bars for 30 winners, along with shopping vouchers, retail gifts and other rewards provided by participating centres. Shoppers can qualify through purchases at registered outlets and by entering transaction details through the Sharjah Summer Promotions mobile application.

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Shopping centres are also offering instant prizes and vouchers outside the main draws. The approach is designed to maintain customer interest throughout the campaign rather than concentrating participation around a single closing event.

The mobile application has become a central part of this year’s programme. It provides information about offers and events, supports electronic draw registration and incorporates augmented-reality functions. Digital tools are also being used to answer visitor enquiries and direct users towards participating destinations.

A dedicated online platform provides access to daily promotions, hotel packages, event schedules and booking options. The system connects tourism and retail offers, allowing visitors to plan accommodation, entertainment and shopping through a single campaign network.

Retailers taking part have been offered promotional permits valid for three consecutive months under simplified procedures and preferential pricing. The measure is aimed at reducing the administrative cost of running extended sales and giving smaller businesses greater scope to compete with major shopping centres.

The campaign arrives as regional retail and tourism destinations intensify efforts to counter the traditional summer slowdown. High temperatures often shift visitor activity towards indoor attractions, making shopping centres, museums, entertainment venues and hotel facilities important components of the seasonal economy.

Sharjah is promoting its combination of urban, coastal and desert destinations to distinguish the campaign from shopping-led programmes elsewhere. Featured attractions include Al Noor Island, Pearls Kingdom Waterpark and Mleiha National Park, alongside waterfront destinations in Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn.

Mleiha’s archaeological sites, desert landscapes and outdoor experiences broaden the programme beyond conventional retail activity. Eastern coast destinations provide beaches, mountain scenery and family attractions, while central Sharjah offers museums, cultural venues and indoor leisure facilities.

The campaign’s official mascot, Shamsa, is appearing at shopping centres and tourism sites through interactive activities, workshops and family events. More than 7,000 Shamsa-branded gifts are being distributed to children as shopping rewards during the season.

Shamsa Entertainment City is among the main additions to the programme, offering activities inspired by Sharjah’s landscapes and urban environment. Weekend workshops and mascot appearances are being coordinated with prize draws to increase attendance at participating malls.