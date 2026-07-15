Dubai-Botswana pact opens new commodity trade corridor

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

DMCC and the Botswana Stock Exchange Group have signed an agreement to connect Botswana’s commodity producers with Dubai’s trade, finance and logistics network, creating a new commercial corridor between Gaborone and the emirate.

The memorandum of understanding will establish what the organisations describe as Africa’s first multi-commodity sister-hub trading corridor. It is intended to widen international market access for Botswana’s diamonds, copper, coal, soda ash, critical minerals, beef and agricultural products.

The agreement links the Botswana Mercantile Exchange, operated by the Botswana Stock Exchange Group, with DMCC’s established commodity ecosystem. It also provides for a dedicated Botswana trade presence within DMCC, giving producers and exporters a platform to engage international buyers, investors, banks and logistics providers through Dubai.

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Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive of DMCC, signed the agreement with Botswana Stock Exchange Group chairperson Neo Mooki. Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Joy Kenewendo attended the signing in Singapore, where DMCC was launching its Future of Trade 2026 report.

The partnership covers market access, trade finance, warehousing, vaulting, logistics, digital infrastructure, professional training and knowledge exchange. Both sides will examine ways to improve price discovery and create structured channels for financing commodities before and after export.

One of the first planned initiatives will connect the Okavango Diamond Company with the Dubai Diamond Exchange through coordinated diamond tenders. Commercial tenders are expected to begin later in 2026, creating a more direct route between Botswana’s rough diamond production and buyers operating through Dubai.

Botswana is one of the world’s leading diamond-producing countries, but its economy remains highly exposed to changes in demand for natural stones. Pressure from weaker consumer markets, competition from laboratory-grown diamonds and adjustments across the global polishing industry have strengthened the case for diversifying exports and extracting more value from mineral resources.

The agreement reflects Botswana’s efforts to expand beyond the traditional model of exporting raw commodities. The government has placed greater emphasis on domestic processing, beneficiation, investment and employment creation, particularly in diamonds and critical minerals.

Copper, coal and soda ash are also expected to form an important part of the corridor. Botswana possesses mineral deposits that could gain strategic value as manufacturers and governments seek diversified supplies of materials needed for power networks, electric vehicles and clean-energy technology.

The Botswana Mercantile Exchange is being developed as a regulated market for hard and soft commodities. Its mandate includes improving transparency, supporting structured trade and giving farmers, miners and other producers access to clearer pricing information. The exchange is also expected to help formalise domestic commodity markets and attract institutional capital.

Under the DMCC agreement, the mercantile exchange’s vault in Gaborone could become the first facility certified under the DMCC Global Good Delivery Standard. The framework is designed to set common requirements for the storage, handling and verification of different commodities, potentially making warehouse receipts and stored goods easier to finance.

The partners will also explore digital financing through DMCC FinX. Possible applications include the tokenisation of physical commodity parcels as real-world assets and the development of Sharia-compliant instruments linked to Botswana-origin goods.

Tokenisation could allow verified commodities stored in approved facilities to be represented digitally and divided into investible units. Such structures may broaden access to capital, although they require strong custody arrangements, independent verification, regulatory oversight and safeguards against duplication or inaccurate claims over physical assets.

The corridor gives Dubai an opportunity to strengthen its position as an intermediary between African producers and markets in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. DMCC hosts more than 26,000 registered companies and operates ecosystems covering diamonds, precious metals, agricultural goods, energy products, technology and financial services.

Dubai handled $41.7 billion in diamond trade during 2025, with natural stones accounting for most of the value. Its role has expanded across rough and polished diamonds as trading activity has shifted towards centres offering integrated finance, secure transport, tenders and access to multiple consumer markets.