Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2026 Unites Thai Designers to Drive the Future of Thailand’s Fashion Industry

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – Siam Paragon reaffirms its position as a global fashion destination, advancing a strong and sustainable fashion ecosystem through the success of “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2026” (BIFW2026). Held from 8–11 October 2026, this major regional fashion event extended beyond presenting collections on the runway to serve as a strategic platform, connecting creativity, Thai designers, fashion brands, business partners and consumers within an integrated ecosystem. By enhancing brand visibility, strengthening brand image and supporting the purposeful growth of Thai fashion, BIFW2026 demonstrated its vital role in shaping Bangkok’s fashion identity and advancing the city’s position as a fashion capital of Asia. Under the theme “TH-nomenal Extraordinary – Lead the Culture, Wear the Future”, the event presented 10 fashion shows by 10 leading Thai brands, achieving full-capacity attendance at every show and generating strong buzz across all social media platforms.

The success of BIFW2026 was made possible through the collaboration between Siam Paragon and leading partners from the public and private sectors, united in their commitment to strengthening Thailand’s fashion industry. Partners included the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, Merz Aesthetics Thailand Co., Ltd., Madame Fin Co., Ltd., XPENG Thailand, Millennium Auto Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, THANN, KIKI Beauty Space, Grey Goose, and M.A.C Cosmetics Thailand. Together, they elevated the fashion experience on the iconic Grand Runway at Parc Paragon, M Floor, Siam Paragon.

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director of Siam Paragon Shopping Center, said: “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2026 reflects the creative strength and the increasingly distinctive, diverse capabilities of Thai fashion. Under the theme ‘TH-nomenal Extraordinary – Lead the Culture, Wear the Future’, we aim to push fashion beyond a mere expression of clothing beauty. We see it as a powerful force that connects culture, heritage, craftsmanship and the vision of a new generation.

Throughout the four days of BIFW2026, we witnessed Thai designers express their identities through distinctive designs, skillfully reinterpreting their cultural roots through a contemporary lens. Our greatest source of pride in BIFW2026 goes beyond attendance figures or the response it generated. It lies in seeing the entire Thai fashion ecosystem grow, encompassing pioneering designers, emerging talents, entrepreneurs, Thai artisanal craftsmanship, brands, and business partners, all working together to create new value for the industry.

BIFW is therefore more than an annual fashion event. It is a platform of opportunity that connects creativity with the real economy, serves as a key catalyst for bringing Thailand’s soft power to international audiences through fashion, and creates meaningful experiences and inspiration for people.”

BIFW2026 brought fashion narratives to life through 10 shows by 10 Thai brands, each with its own distinctive creative perspective and design language. Its success lay not only in gathering leading designers, but also in providing a platform where different generations of Thai design talent could grow together across every dimension. Iconic brands such as FLYNOW, NAGARA, and 27FRIDAY expressed their enduring identities and design DNA through contemporary perspectives that retained a powerful presence on the runway.

Meanwhile, established brands that have grown and evolved alongside the platform—ISSUE, POEM, PAINKILLER Atelier, and VVON SUGUNNASIL—each presented a clearly defined design language. Their collections demonstrated the ability to preserve a distinctive identity while extending their creativity in response to an ever-evolving fashion landscape. Adding another compelling perspective was 37°C Thirty-seven degrees Celsius, a brand featuring a legendary designer who delivered a bold interpretation of fashion’s next chapter. This diversity made BIFW2026 more than a showcase of collections: it became a space where the experience, design philosophies, and visions of Thai brands came together with depth and dimension.

Another significant achievement of BIFW2026 was its role in providing promising brands with a platform to fully establish their presence, particularly CHATO and MERGE, whose collections combined contemporary perspectives with distinctive design signatures. MERGE reinterpreted denim and craftsmanship through silhouettes reflecting contemporary lifestyles, while CHATO translated floral inspiration into garment construction and folding techniques rooted in Thai heritage.

The participation of both brands highlighted BIFW2026’s role in enabling designers to expand the scope of their creative presentations, build wider awareness, and further develop their brands along their individual growth journeys, while bringing fresh dimensions to Thailand’s fashion landscape.

Throughout the event, BIFW2026 attracted attention both offline and online, trending across all social media platforms. This response reflected fashion’s power to connect brands, designers, fashion industry figures, and consumers. The event’s success further reaffirmed Siam Paragon’s ability to deliver world-class experiences while serving as a platform that supports Thai designers’ growth, connects partner networks and broadens the reach of Thai fashion.

Siam Paragon remains committed to developing Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week into more than a fashion platform, positioning it as a driving force for the future of Thai fashion. By bringing together iconic designers, established brands that continue to evolve, and emerging brands ready to redefine the industry, Siam Paragon continues to advance Bangkok’s position as one of Asia’s key fashion destinations.

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