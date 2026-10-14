Etisalat completes first AI-led procurement contract assessment

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etisalat has completed its first procurement contract evaluation using agentic artificial intelligence operating within its private cloud, marking a new deployment of automated decision support in the UAE telecommunications group’s internal operations.

The Abu Dhabi-based company announced the milestone on Tuesday, saying the system can analyse information, assist contract assessments and automate parts of complex purchasing workflows. It plans to extend the technology across additional procurement stages, although the completed evaluation represents an initial implementation rather than a fully automated purchasing operation.

Etisalat estimates that broader deployment could reduce the overall procurement cycle by approximately 50 per cent. The figure is a projection, not a measured saving from the first evaluation, and the company has not disclosed comparative processing times or independently audited performance results.

The initiative forms part of the company’s strategy to place artificial intelligence within core business processes rather than operate it as a separate support tool. Procurement is an important testing ground because purchasing decisions require scrutiny of contractual obligations, supplier information, compliance requirements and commercial terms.

Agentic AI differs from conventional document-search software by using software agents capable of undertaking connected tasks within a defined workflow. Such systems can gather relevant information, examine documents and produce assessments for employees, potentially reducing the manual work involved in reviewing complex contracts.

Etisalat said its solution combines intelligent automation with secure processing and data-driven evaluation. The company expects improvements in productivity, consistency and the quality of decisions as development continues. It has not identified the contract assessed, its financial value, the supplier involved or the precise tasks completed without human intervention.

The decision to run the application within a private cloud is central to the deployment. Procurement documents may contain commercially sensitive pricing, negotiating positions and supplier information, making control over access and data processing a significant consideration when artificial intelligence is introduced.

According to Etisalat, the architecture is designed to meet its requirements for privacy, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and internal governance. Keeping the workload within a controlled environment provides a framework for managing information exposure, although the company has not released technical details of the underlying models or independent security testing.

The project operates under Etisalat’s Responsible AI Framework, which covers risk assessment, privacy, security, compliance, transparency and human oversight. The group says its governance procedures address the assessment and approval of AI projects, their deployment and subsequent monitoring and reporting.

Human supervision remains particularly important in contract evaluation, where an incorrect interpretation of a clause or omission of a material obligation could affect procurement decisions. Automated assessments can help identify information for review, but their usefulness depends on the accuracy of source documents, the reliability of outputs and effective checks before decisions are finalised.

Etisalat has presented the technology as a means of supporting employees rather than removing their role from procurement. Its stated objective is to automate repetitive, time-consuming activities and give teams quicker access to information needed for evaluations and negotiations.

The company says this could allow procurement specialists to devote more attention to supplier engagement, strategic purchasing and activities that require commercial judgement. It has not announced staffing changes linked to the project or specified when the system will cover the entire procurement lifecycle. Nor has it detailed how employees will challenge or override recommendations produced by the software during reviews, or escalation procedures for disputed assessments.

The announcement coincided with a separate expansion of Etisalat UAE’s partnership with DataRobot. The companies announced a multiyear agreement on Tuesday to develop and govern AI agents across business units, with the DataRobot Agent Workforce Platform intended to operate within Etisalat UAE’s own data centre.

That agreement concerns the wider development of governed AI workloads and should not be taken as confirmation that DataRobot supplied the procurement evaluation system. Etisalat’s procurement announcement did not name a technology vendor for the completed assessment.

The group also offers agentic AI services to business customers, including tools directed at procurement activities such as sourcing, supplier risk management and spending oversight. Those commercial offerings are distinct from the internal contract evaluation disclosed this week.

For the programme, the next development stage involves extending the agents beyond an individual evaluation to other purchasing processes. Etisalat has not provided a timetable for that expansion, a project budget or a target date for validating its proposed reduction in procurement processing time.