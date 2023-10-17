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Study ranks UAE as least cyber-secure

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Arabian Post Staff

Despite its high internet usage, the United Arab Emirates has the lowest National Cyber Security Index score at 40.26, making it the least cyber-secure country in a study conducted by Proxyrack.

The study revealed which developed countries are at most at risk of cybercrime globally and with a cybercrime risk score of 8.18/10, United Arab Emirates features in the top 10.

The study was based on  the Basel AML Index scores, NCSI scores, cybersecurity exposure index scores, the digital development levels and the number of cyber legislations and laws across the world’s developed countries. 

 

Top 10 countries most at risk of cybercrime

RankCountryBasel AML IndexNCSICybersecurity Exposure IndexDigital Development LevelNumber of Cyber Legislations and LawsCybercrime Risk Score
1Panama5.8150.650.56948.4339.70
2Thailand5.8064.940.44556.6348.83
3Belarus5.2153.250.61462.3348.78
4Costa Rica4.5849.350.43858.8758.22
5United Arab Emirates5.7040.260.35968.8748.18
6Uruguay4.0759.740.34863.8627.65
6Mauritius5.0344.160.20053.5747.65
8Georgia4.6464.940.38353.5067.61
9Chile4.0359.740.46961.4457.48
10Saudi Arabia5.2884.420.39063.8937.43

Panama was named the country most at risk of cybercrime with a cybercrime risk score of 9.70. On the other hand, Denmark has been named the country least at risk of cybercrime with a score of 1.87.  Panama also has the highest Basel AML Index score at 5.81, naming the country the most at risk of money laundering and terrorist financing worldwide. In contrast, we see Finland with the lowest score here at 2.88.

In terms of cybersecurity exposure, Belarus has received the highest score here at 0.614. Finland has once again received the lowest score at 0.110.

Also published on Medium.

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