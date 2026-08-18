Tech Data Expands IBM Distribution to Accelerate Partner-Led Growth Across Asia Pacific

Through its parent company, TD SYNNEX, the expansion strengthens scale, consistency, and execution across the region

HONG KONG/HANOI/PHNOM PENH – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, and a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its IBM distribution footprint across Asia Pacific (under the Tec D brand in Malaysia). This is part of TD SYNNEX’s global expansion of their IBM distribution, spanning 20 new countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, advancing global scale and enabling more consistent, partner-led growth across markets.

Through this expansion, Tech Data is extending access to IBM solutions while enabling partners to grow and scale with greater confidence across regions. This broader footprint supports a more consistent partner experience and unlocks new growth opportunities across both existing and expansion markets.

“This expansion reflects the continued strength of the partnership between Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, and IBM across Asia Pacific,” said Jaideep Malhotra, President, TD SYNNEX APJ. “We are excited to expand our portfolio of IBM solutions to six additional markets – Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines, building on our existing specialized IBM practice in Australia, India, Singapore, and Vietnam. Together, we are creating greater access to IBM technologies, expertise, and support for partners across ten APJ markets, enabling them to capture new growth opportunities and deliver greater value to their ecosystem and customers.”

“With this expansion, we are extending our reach into additional markets while connecting with a broader set of partners looking to grow their IBM business,” said Mark Martin, VP, Global Vendor Management, TD SYNNEX. “And through our program Select Blue, we’re providing a clear path to engage, specialize, and execute confidently, helping both new and existing partners enter new markets and accelerate revenue growth.”

The expanded footprint gives more partners access to Select Blue, a focused initiative from TD SYNNEX, built with IBM, designed to help partners move from opportunity to execution faster, and with less guesswork. Through specialization in high-growth areas like AI, data and automation, Select Blue enables partners to deliver outcomes that matter and stand out in a crowded market.

Tech Data provides end-to-end capabilities spanning enablement, financing, pre-sales support, and go-to-market execution, helping partners accelerate time to revenue and scale their IBM business. Execution in all markets will be anchored in a globally consistent framework with local execution, enabling outcome-based solutions, supported by scalable processes and performance accountability.

Partners interested in growing their IBM business with Tech Data can explore available opportunities and connect with a Tech Data IBM specialist through the Select Blue landing page.

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About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator, that plays a central role in connecting the technology ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise and enablement capabilities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, the Company’s distribution business brings together a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software and systems, providing access to products across the global IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.techdata.com/sg or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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