Tonglu Enhances Regional Tourism Strategy Through Immersive Experiences and Infrastructure Upgrades

The “Turtle Immortal,” an interactive character at Chuiyun Tongtian River in Tonglu, greets visitors during a cave tour.

TONGLU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2026 – Olympic champion diver Quan Hongchan visited the Chuiyun Tongtian River scenic area in Tonglu, China, in early August — not to dive, but to joke with the “Turtle Immortal,” a costumed performer entertaining passengers on boats through the river and its caves.

The exchange spread quickly on Chinese social media. For visitors, the character has become more than a photo opportunity: people stop to trade lines, ask questions and play along. Some have traveled specifically to meet the performer.

The small scene reflects a larger change underway in Tonglu, a county in Zhejiang province in eastern China. Long known for its scenery along the Fuchun River, Tonglu is adding performers, interactive storylines, water activities and even unexpected roadside attractions to encourage visitors to take part rather than simply look on.

A cave tour with characters

The “Turtle Immortal” is played by Zhang Yunbin, a 26-year-old opera performer who studied in Russia and speaks English and Russian. His setting is not a conventional theater but a river route winding through limestone caves.

At Chuiyun Tongtian River, Zhang is one of a rotating cast inspired by Journey to the West, the classic Chinese novel. Visitors may encounter Zhu Bajie, also known as Pigsy, as well as the Bull Demon King and Taishang Laojun, a Taoist deity.

More than 120 performers take part in the program. Rather than delivering a fixed show from a stage, they improvise with visitors, pose for photos and pull travelers into short scenes along the route.

The approach is part of what tourism marketers call immersive travel, though the experience is fairly straightforward: visitors are invited to respond, joke back and become part of the moment.

Similar experiments are appearing elsewhere in the county. At Yaolin Wonderland and Yan Ziling Fishing Platform in Tonglu, performers appear among caves, riverbanks and mountain paths as characters drawn from folklore, history and local life. A visit might include a brief role-playing exchange, a story about the site or an encounter that changes the pace of an otherwise standard tour.

The goal is to give visitors a reason to linger.

An aquarium at a highway rest stop

Tonglu’s most unusual tourism experiment may not be in a scenic area at all.

During China’s May Day holiday this year, travelers stopping at the Tonglu service area on the G25 Changchun–Shenzhen Expressway found more than fuel, snacks and restrooms. The rest area featured a large aquarium, mermaid performances and crowds pausing to take photos.

The attraction turned a routine highway break into a destination in its own right. According to figures released by local authorities, the service area received more than 80,000 visitors a day during the holiday.

The idea is to capture some of the spending that would otherwise pass through the county without stopping. A traveler who pulls over for coffee may stay for a show, buy a meal or decide to explore nearby attractions.

County data show that Tonglu received 1.61 million visits during the May Day holiday, up 13.2% from a year earlier.

Tourism revenue reached 958 million yuan, or roughly $132 million, a 12.4% increase, according to authorities.

Those numbers do not prove that a single aquarium or character program drove the growth. But they point to the value Tonglu sees in making travel stops more memorable — and in turning short visits into longer ones.

Scenic Tonglu County. Photo by Huang Qiang

More ways to spend a summer day

In late July, Tonglu launched a summer tourism campaign “Water Play Kingdom: Tonglu Is Wild.” The branding is aimed at visitors looking for a mix of rafting, family activities, village stays and outdoor recreation.

The county’s tourism offerings now range from river rafting and mountain-stream activities to the family resort, rural walks and evening events. The strategy is less about promoting a single landmark than about creating enough options for visitors to spend a full weekend — or return in another season.

That broader approach matters in a destination with no shortage of natural scenery. Tonglu’s rivers, caves and hills remain the foundation of its appeal. But local planners are increasingly treating those landscapes as settings for activities, stories and encounters rather than as backdrops for a quick stop and a photo.

Making travel easier for overseas visitors

Tonglu is also preparing for more international travelers.

The multilingual “Turtle Immortal” has become a lighthearted symbol of that effort. When the performer chats with overseas visitors in English, Chinese social-media users joke that “the Heavenly Palace has opened an international branch.”

Behind the joke is a more practical effort to improve the visitor experience. Yaolin township in Tonglu has been selected as a provincial pilot area for inbound-tourism innovation, with work underway on multilingual signs, international payment options and other services for overseas guests.

For international visitors, those details can matter as much as the attractions themselves. A cave performance or rafting trip may be memorable, but clear directions, workable payment systems and accessible information determine whether a trip feels easy or frustrating.

The county’s tourism push is still rooted in the things that first drew people there: water, mountains and caves. What is changing is the role of the visitor.

In Tonglu, tourists may still come for the view. But they may also find themselves joking with a cave character, watching mermaids at a highway rest stop or joining an activity that asks them to do more than pose for a photo.

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