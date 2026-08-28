UAE grants Starlink decade-long satellite network licence

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE has granted Starlink Satellite Communications a 10-year licence to establish and operate a public satellite communications network, strengthening the country’s push to integrate space-based connectivity with its advanced terrestrial telecom infrastructure.

The General Space Services Licence issued by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority authorises Starlink to operate and manage its satellite network and provide broadband satellite internet services across the UAE. The approval places the SpaceX-operated service within the country’s formal telecommunications licensing regime for the next decade.

The move gives the UAE another layer of communications infrastructure alongside extensive fibre-optic networks and nationwide 5G coverage. Satellite broadband can provide additional connectivity in remote locations, offshore areas, temporary industrial sites and places where laying fixed infrastructure is difficult or commercially impractical.

Starlink already offers residential and business internet services in the UAE after commercial availability expanded in March. Residential packages have been marketed from about Dh230 a month, while other plans provide higher capacity and mobility options. Customers use compact terminals that communicate directly with satellites rather than relying on conventional telephone lines or nearby mobile towers.

The new licence substantially strengthens the regulatory basis for those operations. UAE telecommunications law treats the operation of a satellite network and provision of telecommunications services as regulated activities requiring authorisation. Satellite operators can also require spectrum authorisations, equipment type approvals and other permissions depending on how and where services are delivered.

Starlink had previously secured a satellite internet services licence in 2024, initially associated with maritime connectivity and subject to operating restrictions. The widening of its regulatory position has occurred as the UAE gradually developed rules capable of accommodating low Earth orbit satellite systems and new forms of mobile and fixed satellite broadband.

Starlink differs from traditional geostationary satellite internet services because its satellites orbit much closer to Earth. Thousands of spacecraft form an interconnected constellation that can provide broadband with substantially lower latency than older satellite systems operating from much higher orbital positions.

That architecture has allowed Starlink to expand rapidly into markets where conventional communications infrastructure can be difficult to deploy. The network has become particularly significant for maritime operations, aviation, emergency communications, construction projects, energy installations and geographically isolated communities.

Its UAE role, however, is expected to complement rather than displace fixed broadband networks. The country already has one of the world’s most developed fibre infrastructures, while e& and du operate extensive fixed and mobile networks. Fibre remains capable of delivering very high speeds and consistent capacity in densely populated urban areas.

Satellite systems add a different form of resilience. Because much of the network infrastructure is located in orbit, users equipped with functioning terminals and clear satellite visibility can maintain connectivity without depending entirely on local fibre routes or mobile base stations. That characteristic can make satellite broadband valuable as a secondary communications channel for companies and government organisations.

The licence also expands competitive options in specialist connectivity markets. Enterprises operating vessels, aircraft, offshore facilities, desert installations and temporary worksites have traditionally relied on specialised satellite operators or dedicated terrestrial links. Low Earth orbit constellations are increasingly challenging those models by offering higher bandwidth and comparatively straightforward terminal deployment.

The UAE has been adapting its telecommunications regime to those technological shifts. Satellite operators conducting regulated activities must satisfy licensing requirements while obtaining appropriate spectrum permissions. Earth stations, terminals and other telecommunications apparatus are also covered by technical approval requirements intended to prevent interference and maintain network standards.

Starlink joins an established satellite communications sector that includes operators providing fixed, mobile, maritime and government services. The country is also home to Space42, created through the combination of Bayanat and Yahsat, giving the UAE a significant domestic presence in satellite communications, geospatial intelligence and space technology.

Regional competition in low Earth orbit connectivity is increasing as governments seek more resilient digital infrastructure. Starlink has expanded across several Middle Eastern markets, including Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Yemen and Jordan, while satellite broadband is becoming increasingly important for airlines, shipping companies and infrastructure projects.