ROX launches Abu Dhabi production at AI centre

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

ROX has begun local vehicle production at its newly completed Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre in Abu Dhabi, with the first three ADAMAS models carrying the “Made in the Emirates” mark rolling off the line.

The company said the start of production marks a new phase in its localisation strategy, extending its Abu Dhabi presence from regional operations into manufacturing, supply chains, technology and design. The facility was developed through ROX’s partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and forms part of wider efforts to build an integrated automotive manufacturing ecosystem in the emirate.

Located within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, or KEZAD, the centre covers 10,000 square metres and is designed to handle local sub-assembly of more than 80 types of vehicle components. It also supports complete vehicle assembly, calibration, rain testing, road testing and final inspection before delivery.

ROX expects the plant to reach an initial annual production capacity of 20,000 vehicles in 2027, with plans to scale output to 300,000 units a year by 2030. Production is intended to serve the UAE market while also supporting exports to regional and international markets.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology under the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and is aligned with Operation 300Bn, the national industrial strategy aimed at expanding the contribution of advanced manufacturing and other high-value industries.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the start of ADAMAS production reflected the country’s efforts to attract and localise advanced industries spanning assembly, design, research and development and artificial intelligence applications. He said the ministry was working with partners to strengthen supply chains, technology transfer and opportunities for Emirati talent.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said anchoring more of ROX’s manufacturing and value chain in Abu Dhabi would contribute to deeper industrial capability, stronger supply chains and export growth. He said the emirate offered manufacturers infrastructure, connectivity and partners that could support expansion from a single base.

Jarvis Yan, founder and chief executive of ROX, said the centre was a starting point for expanding the company’s presence from Abu Dhabi into international markets. He said ROX wanted the UAE to become a key part of its global growth plans and to contribute to the country’s economic ambitions. The company said the plant also strengthens links with Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector across engineering, advanced materials, technology, talent and supply chains, bringing a larger share of vehicle development and production activity locally into the emirate.

The manufacturing centre follows an agreement announced in May under which ROX secured space at KEZAD Logistics Park in Musaffah for the project. At the time, KEZAD said the facility would benefit from multimodal logistics links and access to industrial infrastructure designed to support large-scale production and market access.

ROX had earlier established its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi through a partnership with ADIO. The headquarters was set up to coordinate sales, after-sales services and future localisation of supply chains, while supporting the company’s plans to extend research and development activities and build a broader regional operating base.

Alongside the production launch, ROX unveiled an AI LAB and Design Studio in Abu Dhabi. The AI LAB is intended to support development of the company’s ROX AGENT AI platform, while the design facility will bring together designers from the UAE, China and other markets.

The company plans to unveil its first UAE-designed vehicle in Abu Dhabi in March 2027. ROX said the model, described as the ADAMAS Abu Dhabi Edition, will be developed through its global design network and will incorporate influences from Emirati culture.

ROX said the design project involves collaboration with Design Commission – Abu Dhabi and Al Khaznah Leathers. The company has cited Khoos, the traditional Emirati craft of weaving palm fronds, as an inspiration for elements of the vehicle’s design.